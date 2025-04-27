Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, Day 4 weather forecast

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is over with three days of play, and on Sunday, the fourth round will take place with Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin proceeding as leaders. According to AccuWeather, the Sunday weather at the venue will be partly sunny and pleasant. The temperature in the daytime will be 86 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed will be 9 km/h.
Here's the entire list of weather details in the daytime:
Temperature: 86 degrees Fahrenheit
Max UV Index: 9 Unhealthy
Wind: ESE 9 km/h
Wind Gusts: 28 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 4%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 35%
The temperature at the nighttime will be 68 degrees Fahrenheit, and the wind speed will be 7 km/h. The wind gusts will be 20 km/h, and the probability of precipitation will be 0%.
Here's a list of detailed weather forecasts for the nighttime on the fourth day of the tournament:
Temperature: 68 degrees Fahrenheit
Wind: S 7 km/h
Wind Gusts: 20 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 0%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%
Precipitation: 0.0 mm
Cloud Cover: 13%
Novak and Griffin scored 27 under after three rounds at the Zurich Classic. The pair will play the last round on April 27.
What are the tee times and pairings for the fourth round of the 2025 Zurich Classic?
The first pair to tee off on the fourth day of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner at 10:35 am on the first tee. At the same time, J.T. Poston will start playing with Keith Mitchell. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will start at 1:33 p.m., and at the same time, Isaiah Salinda will tee off with Kevin Velo. Here's the list of all tee times and pairings for the fourth day of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans:
Tee no. 1
10:35 a.m.: Kris Ventura/Antoine Rozner, J.T. Poston,Keith Mitchell
10:46 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker/Chez Reavie, Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre
10:57 a.m.: Paul Peterson/Thomas Rosenmueller, Davis Riley/Nick Hardy
11:08 a.m.: Kevin Chappell/Tom Hoge, Kevin Tway/Bud Cauley
11:19 a.m.: Jacob Bridgeman/Chandler Phillips, Matteo Manassero/Cristobal Del Solar
11:30 a.m.: Chris Gotterup/Quade Cummins, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
11:41 a.m.: Ricky Castillo/ William Mouw, Nate Lashley/Hayden Springer
11:58 a.m.: David Skinns/Ben Taylor, Ryan Gerard/Danny Walker
12:09 p.m.: Aaron Rai/Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka/Brice Garnett
12:20 p.m.: Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman, Steven Fisk/Tim Widing
12:31 p.m.: Vince Whaley/Anders Albertson, Hayden Buckley/Braden Thornberry
12:42 p.m.: David Lipsky/Dylan Wu, Chad Ramey/Justin Lower
12:53 p.m.: Trey Mullinax/Robby Shelton, Sam Stevens/Max McGreevy
1:11 p.m.: Taylor Dickson/Trace Crowe, Karl Vilips/Michael Thorbjornsen
1:22 p.m.: Cam Davis/Adam Svensson, Luke List/Henrik Norlander
1:33 p.m.: Isaiah Salinda/Kevin Velo, Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry
1:44 p.m.: Ryo Hisatsune/Takumi Kanaya, Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard
1:55 p.m.: Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin, Jake Knapp/Frankie Capan III
( All times in ET)