Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 expert picks: 5 teams that could shine

The PGA Tour is in Avondale, Louisiana, this week for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025. The two-player team event will be played from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27, at TPC Louisiana.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will feature over 160 players divided into two-player teams. The teams will compete over four days in four-ball and foursome formats. The field includes top names like Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge, and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry, who are among the favorites this week.

In this article, we will look at five expert picks that could shine at TPC Louisiana.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 expert picks

1) Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney (Image Source: Imagn)

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney have been part of every edition and have two top-10 finishes and a couple of T11s. Considering their past results, they might post another good result this week.

2) Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak (Image via Getty)

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak are playing as a team here for the first time. Griffin is playing his first event since the Valero Texas Open. Griffin had some good results at the beginning of the season. He has made three top-10 finishes in 2025, while Novak is arriving after a playoff defeat at the RBC Heritage.

3) Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 (Image Source: Imagn)

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama are once again playing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans together. Speaking of the form, Morikawa has had some decent results and has posted two runner-up finishes this season. The same can't be said about Kitayama, who has missed five cuts already.

4) Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai (Image via Getty)

Both Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala are playing here for the fourth time, but for the first time as a team. Rai has made the cut in all three starts, but Theegala has missed two of them.

Speaking of the form, both players have had a decent start to the season but haven't had any outstanding results so far.

5) Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard

Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard at The Masters (Image Source: Getty)

Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard are playing together here for the second straight year. Speaking of recent form, the sibling duo has recorded just one top-10 finish each in the 2024 season and has missed three cuts.

