Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025, Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 will begin on Thursday, April 24, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana. The first round of the event will be played in a four-ball format.

The opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 will begin at 8 a.m. ET. Jonathan Byrd and Chesson Hadley will start the round alongside Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair from the first tee. Simultaneously, Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder will tee off from the tenth hole along with Alex Smalley and Joseph Bramlett.

Tee time details for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1 (all times ET):

Tee 1:

8:00 am: Jonathan Byrd & Chesson Hadley, Patrick Fishburn & Zac Blair

8:13 am: Robert Streb & Troy Merritt, Chad Ramey & Justin Lower

8:26 am: Mark Hubbard & Ryan Brehm, Ben Kohles & Patton Kizzire

8:39 am: Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett, Nick Hardy & Davis Riley

8:52 am: Cam Davis & Adam Svensson, Peter Malnati & Russell Knox

9:05 am: Lee Hodges & Jason Dufner, Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie

9:18 am: Robby Shelton & Trey Mullinax, John Pak & Taylor Montgomery

9:31 am: Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya, Ben Taylor & David Skinns

9:44 am: Trace Crowe & Taylor Dickson, Kaito Onishi & Rikuya Hoshino

9:57 am: Kevin Velo & Isaiah Salinda, Jordan Smith & Laurie Canter

1:05 pm: Bud Cauley & Kevin Tway, Doug Ghim & Chan Kim

1:18 pm: Jacob Bridgeman & Chandler Phillips, Sami Valimaki & Ben Silverman

1:31 pm: Joel Dahmen & Harry Higgs, Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak

1:44 pm: Wyndham Clark & Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama

1:57 pm: Robert MacIntyre & Thomas Detry, Alex Fitzpatrick & Matt Fitzpatrick

2:10 pm: Garrick Higgo & Ryan Fox, Adam Hadwin & Nick Taylor

2:23 pm: Matt McCarty & Mason Andersen, Chris Gotterup & Quade Cummins

2:36 pm: Matthew Riedel & Will Gordon, Mac Meissner & Noah Goodwin

2:49 pm: Will Chandler & Matt NeSmith, Jeremy Paul & Yannik Paul

3:02 pm: Cristobal Del Solar & Matteo Manassero, Angel Ayora & Alejandro Del Rey

Tee 10:

8:00 am: Rico Hoey & Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley & Joseph Bramlett

8:13 am: J.T. Poston & Keith Mitchell, Ryan Gerard & Danny Walker

8:26 am: Matthieu Pavon & Victor Perez, Christiaan Bezuidenhout & Erik van Rooyen

8:39 am: Michael Thorbjornsen & Karl Vilips, Rasmus Højgaard & Nicolai Højgaard

8:52 am: Shane Lowry & Rory McIlroy, Tom Hoge & Billy Horschel

9:05 am: Sahith Theegala & Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia & Carson Young

9:18 am: Frankie Capan III & Jake Knapp, Eric Cole & Sam Saunders

9:31 am: Greyson Sigg & Kevin Kisner, Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy

9:44 am: Trevor Cone & Kevin Roy, Thomas Rosenmueller & Paul Peterson

9:57 am: Antoine Rozner & Kris Ventura, Steven Fisk & Tim Widing

1:05 pm: Cameron Champ & Lanto Griffin, Beau Hossler & Andrew Putnam

1:18 pm: Bill Haas & Martin Laird, Dylan Wu & David Lipsky

1:31 pm: Henrik Norlander & Luke List, Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan

1:44 pm: Max Greyserman & Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu & Jhonattan Vegas

1:57 pm: Si Woo Kim & Sangmoon Bae, Ryan Palmer & Zach Johnson

2:10 pm: Luke Donald & Camilo Villegas, Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney

2:23 pm: Joe Highsmith & Alejandro Tosti, Matt Wallace & Thorbjørn Olesen

2:36 pm: Hayden Springer & Nate Lashley, Vince Whaley & Anders Albertson

2:49 pm: Hayden Buckley & Braden Thornberry, Jesper Svensson & Niklas Norgaard

3:02 pm: Pierceson Coody & Jackson Suber, William Mouw & Ricky Castillo

