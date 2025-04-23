Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 weather forecast: Temperature, rain and more explored

On Tuesday, April 22, the Zurich Classic celebrity shootout witnessed a delay due to lightning at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The weather is expected to be overcast on Wednesday’s (April 23) Pro-Am, too, but things will improve as the week progresses.

As per AccuWeather, the maximum temperature between Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27, will range from 82°F to 91°F, while the minimum temperature will remain consistent in the late 60s. The conditions throughout the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be cloudy but not as severe as on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here's a look at the weather details for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 weather forecast:

Thursday, April 24

High: 82°F

82°F Max UV Index: 9 (Unhealthy)

Wind:

Direction: SE

SE Speed: 8 mph

8 mph Gusts: Up to 16 mph

Precipitation:

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

25% Probability of Thunderstorms: 2%

2% Total Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 68%

Friday, April 25

High: 83°F

83°F Max UV Index: 11 (Very Unhealthy)

Wind:

Direction: SSE

SSE Speed: 8 mph

8 mph Gusts: Up to 21 mph

Precipitation:

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

25% Probability of Thunderstorms: 3%

3% Total Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 47%

Saturday, April 26

High: 88°F

88°F Max UV Index: 9 (Unhealthy)

Wind:

Direction: ESE

ESE Speed: 7 mph

7 mph Gusts: Up to 13 mph

Precipitation:

Probability of Precipitation: 6%

6% Probability of Thunderstorms: 0%

0% Total Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 51%

Sunday, April 27

High: 91°F

91°F Max UV Index: 11 (Very Unhealthy)

Wind:

Direction: E

E Speed: 7 mph

7 mph Gusts: Up to 15 mph

Precipitation:

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

25% Probability of Thunderstorms: 1%

1% Total Precipitation: 0.00 in

0.00 in Cloud Cover: 19%

When will the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1 begin?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are the defending champions at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

The first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 will be played in a four-ball format. Play will commence on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET, with Jonathan Byrd and Chesson Hadley paired alongside Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair from the first tee at TPC Louisiana. Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder will start in the first group from the tenth tee, along with Alex Smalley and Joseph Bramlett.

Cristobal Del Solar and Matteo Manassero will be in the final pairing from the first tee. The duo will tee off at 3:02 p.m. ET alongside Angel Ayora and Alejandro Del Rey. Simultaneously, Pierceson Coody and Jackson Suber will begin from the tenth tee, paired with William Mouw and Ricky Castillo.

