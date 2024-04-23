Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teams and Tee times for first 2 rounds

The 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is all set to take place this Thursday (April 25).

It is the lone team-based event on the PGA Tour schedule, usually making it a must-watch. With different styles and unique pairings of golfers, fans will be eager to catch the action.

Since the first round is tomorrow, it's crucial to have all the tee times and know who's playing where. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament's schedule:

Full times and pairings for Zurich Classic of New Orleans' first two rounds

There are four total rounds in the Zurich Classic. While it's an atypical tournament, it still follows the standard schedule for Thursday to Sunday action.

The first hole will host the following groups and will be playing at the following times:

First hole tee time (EST) in round one Teams/Players First hole tee time (EST) in round two 8 a.m. Adam Long / Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway / Kelly Kraft 1:35 p.m. 8:13 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas / Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens / Paul Barjon 1:46 p.m. 8:26 a.m. Carl Yuan / Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim / Chan Kim 1:57 p.m. 8:39 a.m. Chad Ramey / Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm / Mark Hubbard 2:08 p.m. 8:52 a.m. J.J Spaun / Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith 2:19 p.m. 9:05 a.m. Nico Echavarrua / Max Greyerman and Cameron Champ / MJ Daffue 2:30 p.m. 9:18 a.m. Luke List / Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman / Nick Watney 2:41 p.m. 9:31 a.m. Patton Kizzire / Ben Kohles and Zac Blair / Patrick Fishburn 2:52 p.m. 9:44 a.m. Brandon Wu / James Nicholas and Justin Suh / Rico Hoey 3:03 p.m. 9:57 a.m. Mac Meissner / Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II / Blaine Hale Jr. 3:14 p.m. 1:05 p.m. Sangmoon Bae / S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley / Matti Schmid 9:20 a.m. 1:18 p.m. Scott Piercy / Harry Hall and Sam Ryder / Beau Hossler 9:31 a.m. 1:31 p.m. Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen 9:42 a.m. 1:44 p.m. Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry 9:53 a.m. 1:57 p.m. Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin 10:04 a.m. 2:10 p.m. Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Hojgaard / Rasmus Hojgaard 10:15 a.m. 2:23 p.m. Gary Woodland / Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie / Brandt Snedeker 10:26 a.m. 2:36 p.m. Kevin Streelman / Martin Laird and Sean O'Hair / Ben Taylor 10:37 a.m. 2:49 p.m. Vincent Norrman / Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley / Grayson Sigg 10:48 a.m. 3:02 p.m. Parker Coody / Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman / Kevin Dougherty 10:59 a.m.

The first tee features stars such as Billy Horschel (a two-time champion and runner-up in this tournament), Collin Morikawa, Gary Woodland and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The 10th tee will simultaneously have players going:

10th hole tee time (EST) for round one Teams/Players 10th hole tee time (EST) for round two 8 a.m. Kevin Chappell / Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak 1:35 p.m. 8:13 a.m. Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan / Kevin Yu 1:46 p.m.

8:26 a.m. Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre 1:57 p.m. 8:39 a.m. Sahith Theegala / Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele 2:08 p.m. 8:52 a.m. Nick Hardy / Davis Riley and Brice Garnett / Sepp Straka 2:19 p.m. 9:05 a.m. Kevin Kisner / Scott Brown and Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy 2:30 p.m. 9:18 a.m. Matt Kuchar / Steve Stricker and Corey Conners / Taylor Pendrith 2:41 p.m. 9:31 a.m. Daniel Berger / Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith 2:52 p.m. 9:44 a.m. Chandler Phillips / Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes / Harrison Endycott 3:03 p.m. 9:57 a.m. Jimmy Stanger / Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawerence / Aldrich Potgieter 3:14 p.m. 1:05 p.m. Troy Merritt / Robert Streb and Roger Sloan / Josh Teater 9:20 a.m. 1:18 p.m. Callum Tarren / David Skinns and Aaron Rai / David Lipsky 9:31 a.m. 1:31 p.m. Austin Cook / Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr. / Alejandro Tosti 9:42 a.m. 1:44 p.m. Francesco Molinari / Luke Donald and Matt Wallace / Thorbjorn Olesen 9:53 a.m. 1:57 p.m. Zach Johnson / Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole / Russ Cochran 10:04 a.m. 2:10 p.m. Peter Malnati / Russell Knox and K.H. Lee / Michael Kim 10:15 a.m. 2:23 p.m. Nate Lashley / Rafael Campos and Ben Martin / Carson Young 10:26 a.m. 2:36 p.m. Jonathan Byrd / Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu / Justin Lower 10:37 a.m. 2:49 p.m. Robby Shelton / Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs / Trace Crowe 10:48 a.m. 3:02 p.m. Norman Xiong / Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer / Tom Whitney 10:59 a.m.

The 10th tee features Peter Malnati, Kevin Kisner, Nick Hardy, Sepp Straka, and others, promising an exciting start to the tournament. The event tees off promptly at 8 am EST on Thursday, April 25. It will continue through Sunday, April 28, concluding what is sure to be an epic tournament.

Who will hoist the Zurich Classic trophy?

Leading up to the tournament, there are various events taking place at the venue alongside the main competition. Monday featured a Pro-Am, followed by the Professional Practice Rounds on Tuesday. Another Pro-Am is scheduled for Wednesday before the tournament kicks off bright and early on Thursday morning.

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley's chances of defending their Zurich Classic crown this weekend are uncertain. While they have the talent, golf is unpredictable, and numerous skilled teams will be competing for the title. Hardy and Riley will undoubtedly give their all, but the competition will be formidable.