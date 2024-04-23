Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Teams and Tee times for first 2 rounds

Kevin Kisner / Scott Brown and Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy
2:30 p.m.
9:18 a.m.
Matt Kuchar / Steve Stricker and Corey Conners / Taylor Pendrith
2:41 p.m.
9:31 a.m.
Daniel Berger / Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith
2:52 p.m.
9:44 a.m.
Chandler Phillips / Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes / Harrison Endycott
3:03 p.m.
9:57 a.m.
Jimmy Stanger / Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawerence / Aldrich Potgieter
3:14 p.m.
1:05 p.m.
Troy Merritt / Robert Streb and Roger Sloan / Josh Teater
9:20 a.m.
1:18 p.m.
Callum Tarren / David Skinns and Aaron Rai / David Lipsky
9:31 a.m.
1:31 p.m.
Austin Cook / Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr. / Alejandro Tosti
9:42 a.m.
1:44 p.m.
Francesco Molinari / Luke Donald and Matt Wallace / Thorbjorn Olesen
9:53 a.m.
1:57 p.m.
Zach Johnson / Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole / Russ Cochran
10:04 a.m.
2:10 p.m.
Peter Malnati / Russell Knox and K.H. Lee / Michael Kim
10:15 a.m.
2:23 p.m.
Nate Lashley / Rafael Campos and Ben Martin / Carson Young
10:26 a.m.
2:36 p.m.
Jonathan Byrd / Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu / Justin Lower
10:37 a.m.
2:49 p.m.
Robby Shelton / Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs / Trace Crowe
10:48 a.m.
3:02 p.m.
Norman Xiong / Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer / Tom Whitney
10:59 a.m.
The 10th tee features Peter Malnati, Kevin Kisner, Nick Hardy, Sepp Straka, and others, promising an exciting start to the tournament. The event tees off promptly at 8 am EST on Thursday, April 25. It will continue through Sunday, April 28, concluding what is sure to be an epic tournament.
Leading up to the tournament, there are various events taking place at the venue alongside the main competition. Monday featured a Pro-Am, followed by the Professional Practice Rounds on Tuesday. Another Pro-Am is scheduled for Wednesday before the tournament kicks off bright and early on Thursday morning.
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley's chances of defending their Zurich Classic crown this weekend are uncertain. While they have the talent, golf is unpredictable, and numerous skilled teams will be competing for the title. Hardy and Riley will undoubtedly give their all, but the competition will be formidable.