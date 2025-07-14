Chris Gotterup has been crowned as the champion of the 2025 Genesis Scottosh Open. He posted a 4 under par 66 round on Sunday to seal his victory with a total 72 hole score of 15 under par.

He holed a 5 foot putt to accomplish the feat. Here's a look at Chrish Gooterup's winning putt in Scotland that left fans roaring (via X @PGA Tour):

Rory McIlroy, began the final round of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open in the lead. However, he struggled to hole more putts for birdies. With a total score of 13 under par, he settled for a joint second place finish with Marco Penge.

The Northern Irishman has been known to fall just short of winning on several occasions throughout his illusterous career. A golf enthusiast commented on Rory McIlroy's "choke" on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The fan wrote (via X @connort4515):

"Nice choke by rory as usual."

Chis Gotterup earned his second title on the PGA Tour by defeating McIlroy and Penge by a two stroke margin. Having won his maiden title last year at the Myrtle Beach Classic, a fan praised the 2-time PGA Tour winner for his dedication and hard work.

The fan commented (via X @EvanGuthrie):

"Earned it."

Through his win at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Gotterup has earned a spot to play in the upcoming Open Championship. Noting his stellar performance at the Renaissance Club this week, a fan expressed their excitement to see the Rutgers University alum at Royal Portrush for the next Major championship.

"Absolute unit, what a performance! Can't wait to see him at Portrush," read the fan's comment.

Here's a look at a few other fans' reaction to Chris Gotterup's win at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open (via X @PGATour):

"This is going to seriously impact his opening odds for The Open next week," stated a fan.

A golf enthusiast commented, "Fully deserved. He held off Rory when many would have crumbled. @McIlroyRory is my Golfing hero but credit where it’s due."

"He beat the best golfers in the world! Can’t even imagine the pressure he endured down the stretch. Congrats to him for a well deserved victory!," wrote a fan.

Next week's Open Championship at Royal Portrush will be Chris Gotterup's fourth appearance in a Major championship. He tied for 23rd place at the 2025 US Open a few months ago.

How much did Chris Gotterup earn for winning the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open?

Chris Gotterup earned the biggest slice of the $9 million purse prize at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open. He took home a paycheck worth a whopping $1.575 million and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Winning this week's event brought his season earnings up to a total of $2,586,337. Notably, Gotterup is ranked 51st on the PGA Tour's official money list.

