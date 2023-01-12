Højgaard twins Nicolai and Rasmus of Denmark are being looked upon as the rising stars in international golf. They were part of the Danish team that won the 2018 Eisenhower Trophy.

Both have had a sparkling amateur careers. The Højgaard twins created history in 2021 when they became the first pair of brothers to win back-to-back in the European Tour. The 21-year-olds made an impressive start to the Abu Dhabi Championship.

They will definitely be looked upon as potential Ryder Cup participants for the European side. While both have shown tremendous promise, who amongst them is currently more successful?

What all has Nicolai Højgaard achieved?

Nicolai Højgaard at the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open: Day 1 (Image via Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Nicolai turned professional in 2019 and played a mixture of Nordic Golf League and Challenge Tour events for the majority of the season. That year, he was the runner-up in the KLM Open in the European Tour. Nicolai was only one-stroke behind Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia.

He bagged his first victory in the tour in September 2021 at the DS Automobiles Italian Open by being one-shot ahead of Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk.

The Danish star picked up his second victory on the tour at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in February 2022. He shot 24-under par for four rounds to beat Jordan Smith by a whopping four shots.

Nicolai is known for his long shots. He is currently ranked 135th in the OWGR list.

What all has Rasmus Højgaard achieved so far?

Rasmus Højgaard at the 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open: Day 3 (Image via Daniel Pockett/getty Images)

Rasmus turned professional in 2019 and performed well in the Nordic Golf League as well as the Challenge Tour.

In December of that year, he won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in a three-men play-off against Renato Paratore and Antoine Rozner at the third extra hole.

He was the third-youngest winner in the European Tour history. He picked up his second European Tour victory at the ISPS Handa UK Championship against Justin Walters.

In August 2021, he shot an impressive final round 63 to post -13 and the clubhouse lead to win the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

Rasmus is currently ranked 102nd in the OWGR list.

Who is more successful amongst the Højgaard twins?

The Højgaard twins at the Betfred British Masters - Previews (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The Højgaard twins might be the answer to the European side for the Ryder Cup after a humiliating loss in 2021. They have shown immense potential and have proven their mettle time and again.

However, amongst the Højgaard twins based on their professional golfing accolades, Rasmus Højgaard is currently more successful. However, Nicolai is not far behind and will surely look to match up and beat his brother.

Poll : 0 votes