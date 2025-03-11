"Nicotine and caffeine equal protein," - When John Daly joked about his Diet Coke consumption

John Daly is known for his unconventional lifestyle in the golf world and once joked about his excessive Diet Coke consumption. The two-time major champion, despite heavy smoking and gambling, remains a charismatic golf icon.

Ad

In an interview last year with Tucker Carlson, Daly was asked about his diet coke consumption. He said that he was a heavy consumer but not at the level of the current US President, Donald Trump (from 4:53 onwards).

"Not as many as Daddy Trump. My God, I thought I could drink them, but man, he can drink them. He's unbelievable," Daly said.

Daly said that he has consumed around 20 to 22 diet cokes in a day. Carlson then asked him if he was getting all his hydration from diet cokes. Daly agreed and bluntly replied:

Ad

Trending

"Probably alcohol. When it comes to water, I can’t stand water."

John Daly further said that Diet Coke contains ice and, therefore, technically has water. He further said that his doctor strongly discouraged his Diet Coke habit, particularly due to its impact on the bladder.

Carlson then compared him to Trump, noting that even Trump drinks Diet Coke despite being in his 70s. Daly said:

"Yeah, but he smokes cigarettes, so he kind of balances it out."

Ad

He further justified and said:

"It’s totally right. Nicotine and caffeine equal protein."

Ad

For the unversed, John Daly met for the first time with Donald Trump in 1992 and has maintained a longstanding friendship with him. He is very vocal about supporting the US President in public.

He also supported Trump vehemently in the 2024 US Presidential elections. After Trump's victory, Daly said that the US needs "Daddy Trump" and called his presidency from 2016 to 2020 a miracle.

A look at John Daly's golf career

John Daly turned professional in 1987 and joined the PGA Tour in 1991. He competed in 548 tournaments and made the cut in 276 of them. In 548 starts, he had five wins, 23 top-5 finishes and 35 top-10 finishes.

Ad

Daly won two major championships, the 1995 Open Championship and the 1991 PGA Championship. He has 19 professional wins, including wins on the European Tour, Asia PGA Tour, Southern Africa Tour, and more.

Let's take a look at John Daly's best performances in his career:

1995 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP : 1st (Major)

: 1st (Major) 1991 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP : 1st (Major)

: 1st (Major) 2004 Buick Invitational : 1st (PGA Tour)

: 1st (PGA Tour) 2005 WGC - American Express Championship : 2nd (WGC)

: 2nd (WGC) 2001 BMW International : 1st (European Tour)

: 1st (European Tour) 1994 BellSouth Classic : 1st (PGA Tour)

: 1st (PGA Tour) 1992 B C Open : 1st (PGA Tour)

: 1st (PGA Tour) 2004 Buick Open : 2nd (PGA Tour)

: 2nd (PGA Tour) 1993 THE MASTERS : T3 (Major)

: T3 (Major) 2005 Shell Houston Open : 2nd (PGA Tour)

: 2nd (PGA Tour) 1994 Murphy's Irish Open : T2 (European Tour)

: T2 (European Tour) 2001 Linde German Masters : T2 (European Tour)

: T2 (European Tour) 2004 Nissan Open : 4th (PGA Tour)

: 4th (PGA Tour) 2005 BMW International Open : T2 (European Tour)

: T2 (European Tour) 1991 Tour Championship : 3rd (PGA Tour)

: 3rd (PGA Tour) 1992 Kemper Open: T2 (PGA Tour)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback