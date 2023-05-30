“No relegation is like losing your card on PGAT” – Fans react to LIV Golf’s possible introduction of the relegation system

LIV Golf has been having a wonderful time in the golf world since its inception and has steadily been growing more popular day by day. Recently a golf fan account called 'Flushing It' claimed that the Saudi-backed league is going to introduce a new relegation system. A fan commented on the tweet:

"No relegation is like losing your card on PGAT. It’s exactly the same - you have to perform to be a part of the tour if not it’s goodbye"

According to the claims, LIV Golf is developing a new relegation system that would only help the top 24 players in the standing to secure their status in the league. The tweet read:

"A big storyline that’s developing into the close of the LIV season is relegation. Players need to come top 24 on the standings to secure status. Plus, the bottom 4 not exempt will be relegated. I have been reliably informed that ALL PLAYERS EXCEPT CAPTAINS ARE ELIGIBLE FOR RELEGATION. But, this will be officially confirmed next week."

The tweet also claimed that four players are currently in danger to lose their status, which included Chase Koepka, Brooks Koepka's brother.

"The 4 players currently in danger of automatically losing status are Sihwan Kim, James Piot, Chase Koepka and David Puig. With Bernd Weisberger, Jed Morgan, Abe Ancer and Richard Bland all flirting with danger too."

Fans react to LIV Golf's alleged introduction of the relegation system

According to several reports, the new relegation system in LIV Golf will give exemption to the past five years' winner of any major tournament. The reports also suggest that the league is planning to introduce new promotional events that would allow players from any other competitive tour to participate.

However, the introduction of a new relegation system is a hot topic right now. If it happens, it will surely affect the golfers associated with LIV Golf.

On the same, fans had pretty mixed reactions. Some felt it would help build an exciting contest, whereas others highly criticized it. Here are some of the top comments:

"It’s a great idea to add a bit of jeopardy but captains shouldn’t be exempt, another self inflicted barrier to the current world ranking point system"

"Relegated to LIV B tour? Lol. Looks like a great life choice so far for Abe."

"Relegated to… teach golf in Saudi Arabia?"

"I’m not sure Brooks Koepka is gonna be thrilled with LIV if his brother gets relegated."

"That defeats the purpose of Pro/Rel hence why they shouldn’t get OWGR points. "This is equivalent to not allowing the Big 6 in the EPL to be relegated. But yeah, just keep being Greg’s pool boy."

"Captains should be eligible for relegation too. As much as I love Phil he has been pretty bad except for a couple of events and Sergio hasn’t been great either"

"Talor Gooch’s contract which was disclosed in the lawsuit specified that his is exempt from relegation through 2025."

"Just makes LIVT more unappealing to players currently not playing the Tour unless they can get exempt status."

"Okay 24 + the 14 people you named who are exempt which gives us 38 but there’s 48 on the tour what happens to the other 6??"

"That’s interesting. They are also talking about expanding to 15 teams. I assume that means more PGAT stars coming over next year."

It will be interesting to see if LIV Golf is actually planning a relegation system. The news has been around the corner for some time. Only time will tell.

