“No way this guy keeps his job” – Fans react to DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley’s statement on the landmark PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, announced today a landmark partnership between the DP World Tour, PGA TOUR, and the Public Investment Fund of Arabia (PIF) in a game-changing development for the world of golf.

This arrangement is a watershed moment in the sport since it brings together these significant businesses to form a united commercial entity with the goal of revolutionising men's professional golf.

"Yes, it's a big day, Today is hugely significant in our game and for our tour, and as I said to our member earlier today in a letter, the way I described it is that today is historic. Historic is the right word, as ourselves (the DP World Tour), the PGA Tour, and the Public Investment Fund of Arabia, known as the PIF, are coming together to form a commercial entity to unify men's professional golf," Pelley said on the importance of this cooperation in an interview.

Since the partnership between the DP World Tour, PGA TOUR, and PIF was announced, social media has been ablaze with reactions.

One fan expressed their discontent with the DP World Tour head and the new partnership.

"No way this guy keeps his job," a fan said on social media.

One fan stated that trilateral collaborations typically involve inherent difficulties and frequently result in power struggles or imbalances.

"A steadfast rule of business and partnerships, three never works. It always ends up two verses one," they wrote.

Another fan was skeptical about Keith Pelley and predicted that this partnership will be short-lived.

"Yeah, keep telling us it was all worth it, Keith."

What Keith Pelley said about DP World Tour 2024

Keith Pelley, CEO of the DP World Tour, was asked about the impact of the DP World Tour, PGA TOUR, and PIF partnership on the DP World Tour's plans for the 2024 season and whether there will be any adjustments.

Pelley stated that though there will be some marginal changes, their schedule will largely remain the same.

"I wouldn't say we're changing our schedule; we might take a little bit more time to evaluate and look at different options based on this announcement. We thought that we will be able to announce our full schedule at the Genesis Scottish Open this July, but I just don't think that's going to be feasible now. But I'm hopeful that we will at least announce the framework of our schedule at that time, but we will just wait and see what trends over a couple of months" Keith Pelley said.

