“Nobody wants that little bi**h on their team”: LIV executive’s brutal dig at Rory McIlroy whilst discussing plans for Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama

With the LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger sending shock waves through the golf world, Rory McIlroy has become one of the most talked about golfers. The rather unexpected merger might finally bring around a sense of peace in golf, as three tours come together to form a bigger golf entity.

This alliance means that golfers will be allowed to apply for the 2024 PGAT of DPWT membership. Several big golfing names will also be offered LIV Golf contracts. This means that golfers like Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, and Scottie Scheffler might sign a LIV deal soon.

Speaking about this new format, a LIV executive said:

“Now we can finally get Hideki [Matsuyama] and Jon Rahm. I would say every big name on the PGA Tour will get an offer. Except Rory. Nobody wants that little b**ch on their team.”

Rory McIlroy and the LIV Golf series have been involved in a long-standing feud. Considered to be the face of the PGA Tour amidst the golf cold war, McIlroy has been at the forefront of the condemnation of the Saudi-backed series.

Rory McIlroy believes, in the long run, the merger is good for the game of golf

With the new merger has come a new mindset for Rory McIlroy. He said that looking at the bigger picture, this alliance was good for the game of golf. While he still holds his reservations about LIV, the World No. 3 said he felt like a 'sacrificial lamb' in the whole matter.

Speaking via the Guardian, he said:

“I still hate LIV. I hope it goes away. And I would fully expect that it does. It’s hard for me to not sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb and feeling like I’ve put myself out there and this is what happens."

He added:

"Removing myself from the situation, I see how this is better for the game of golf. There’s no denying that. But for me as an individual, yeah … there’s just going to have to be conversations that are had.”

For Rory McIlroy, this has been a hard pill to swallow. No golfers on either the PGA Tour or the LIV Series knew about the merger, including the likes of Tiger Woods, Greg Norman, or McIlroy himself.

