“Nobody will believe this”: Cameron Young’s tee shot ended up in a place you’d never imagine

Cameron Young hit one of the most incredible shots of the 2023 US Open on Saturday. He sent his ball over 300 yards into a golf cart that a fan had parked nearby.

The play occurred on the 10th hole (392 yards, par four). Cameron Young looked for a drive down the left fairway, but the ball went wide, and rolled off to the street aside.

U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf



Cameron Young's tee shot ended up in a spot made for a ball. "Nobody will believe this."Cameron Young's tee shot ended up in a spot made for a ball. #USOpen "Nobody will believe this."Cameron Young's tee shot ended up in a spot made for a ball. #USOpen https://t.co/rGVYnSTGVj

It was then that the ball hit a random golf cart. It was not limited to this, as somehow the ball ended up in the small hole that golf carts have on their inside front. This is a spot intended, precisely, to transport the players' ball.

It was a shot undoubtedly out of the ordinary. It was not rare that the player could be seen disgruntled at the difficulty of looking for a second shot in such a compromising situation. However, despite the bizarre play, Cameron Young managed to save the par.

It has been a tournament with several unique and spectacular shots, such as the three aces scored so far (Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns and Matt Fitzpatrick), all on the 15th hole. Not to be forgotten is the ball that Rickie Fowler had to pull out of a barranca (almost under a bridge), and still made birdie.

Cameron Young at the US Open

Cameron Young has gone from strength to strength at the US Open, the third major of the PGA Tour season. He finished the third round with a score of -2, the product of three days in which he has been improving (+2>even par>-2).

The first day had two very marked halves for Young. A front nine with a double bogey, two bogeys and no birdies, and a back nine with three birdies against only one bogey.

Cameron Young teeing off at the 8th hole. 2023 U.S. Open Championship - Round Two (Image via Getty).

The second round was steady overall, with three birdies and three bogeys. He made par for the day, and with +2 overall, managed to make the cut over the cut.

Saturday Young's round was much better. Four birdies and only two bogeys kept him in the middle of the leaderboard, although there is still more than half a day to play.

Young has been a professional since 2019, but has only played 43 events on the PGA Tour, which he joined in 2022. He has not won at this level. However, he has finished in the Top 10 in a quarter of the events he has played, including six runner up finishes.

His main results as a professional are victories at the Advent Health Championship and the Evans Scholars Invitational, both Korn Ferry Tour tournaments.

Poll : 0 votes