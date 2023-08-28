Not just Golf, Viktor Hovland reveals he has also excelled in a different sport

2023 FedEx Cup winner Viktor Hovland also has a black belt in Taekwondo. After the Norwegian golfer secured the Tour Championship title, the PGA Tour's official account on Twitter shared a video of Hovland from 2019, in which he talked about his accomplishments beyond the world of golf.

Viktor Hovland discussed his earliest golf memory at the tender age of three, reminiscing about the time when he first started hitting golf balls on a soccer field.

What sets Viktor Hovland apart is his unexpected prowess in another discipline, Taekwondo. He proudly revealed that he holds a black belt in Taekwondo, a martial art that he pursued during his formative years. Hovland said:

"Fun Fact: I have a black belt in Taekwondo. I haven't done that in a while but still got it."

Viktor Hovland, a multi-talented athlete's inspiring journey

In 2018, Viktor Hovland etched his name in history by becoming the first-ever Norwegian to win the US Amateur. He continued his historic streak by becoming the first player from Norway to participate in The Masters in 2019.

Turning pro as the world's No.1-ranked amateur, Viktor Hovland's accomplishments include winning low amateur honors at both the Masters and the US Open. His journey also showcases his dedication to fitness and strength, which he credits in part to his background in martial arts.

"Another thing was that I wasn’t actually what you would call a natural at golf, either. I was learning Taekwondo when I was growing up and I liked martial arts, as well as it being something which was really good for my fitness and strength," Viktor said during an interview (via RSNG).

Viktor Hovland's transition to golf from a diverse sports background, including handball, soccer, and Taekwondo, has undoubtedly contributed to his well-rounded athleticism. His performance coach, Kim Røtnes Jensen, highlighted the importance of a holistic approach to fitness for all athletes.

Hovland recently bagged the biggest payday of his career with a $18,000,000 first-place prize at the Tour Championship. He also became the third-youngest FedEx Cup champion in the process.