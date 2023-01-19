"Obsessing about his broken swing" - Netflix PGA Tour show to reveal Brooks Koepka’s personal struggles

Netflix will showcase the never-seen side of Brooks Koepka and many other golf professionals in its highly anticipated docu-series on the PGA Tour's Full Swing. It will start streaming from February 15.

Cameras have followed the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and several others at their events to understand their psyche, emotions, and preparations.

Netflix @netflix “You picked a hell of a year to start following the PGA Tour.”



Spieth, Thomas, Scheffler, Koepka, Morikawa, Poulter, Dahmen, Fitzpatrick, Johnson, Finau, Theegala, Pereira, Niemann, and McIlroy.



The people behind the new docu-series are television producers Paul Martin and Chad Mumm. Martin runs the production company Box to Box Films along with James Gay-Rees. They have made a successful docu-series on F1, Drive to Survive, for Netlfix in the past.

Martin and Mumm first met former No. 1 Brooks Koepka in The Bahamas for the series. Koepka has been on quite a rollercoaster of a journey in the last five years. From winning four Majors in the span of almost two years to suffering a brutal injury that halted his road to success, Koepka has seen it all.

Koepka was initially not interested in talking about all of this. However, as the conversation flew, he became much more comfortable.

As per Martin quoted in the GQ, Koepka started to talk about his vulnerability:

"Where he really was, and how he was waking up in the middle of the night.”

Producers got what they wanted from Koepka, a glimpse into his unseen side.

In the series, Koepka is in his Death Star Florida residence, in blonde dyed hair, hoodied up and looking like a shadow of himself.

As quoted by GQ, "He seemed, in fact, miserable—unable in one scene to talk to his fiancée about their wedding plans without glazing over and obsessing about his broken swing."

As per Martin, they see Brooks struggling to come to terms with the reality that he wasn't as good as he was a few years ago.

The Netflix show was shot during a time when the world saw PGA Tour golfers dividing into two sides, a new force emerging in the name of LIV Golf. Many top golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson chose their new path. Every week we see a certain name breaking away from the PGA Tour to ally with the Saudi-backed league. One such name was Brooks Koepka.

Koepka signed for LIV in June 2022. Most experts believed it was for the money as there is no shortage of finance in LIV. However, Full Swing tries to show a different perspective on this decision. Koepka kept fighting his thoughts and perhaps he wanted an escape from the questions that were haunting him on the PGA Tour.

Brooks Koepka profile

Brooks Koepka with the 2018 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows in the last few years. He won his first Major in 2017 at the US Open. He won the PGA Championship the following year and also successfully defended the US Open.

He became only the second player since Tiger Woods to win the PGA Championship and US Open in the same year. The following year, Koepka defended his PGA Championship title. In this duration, he became No. 1 and held the position for 47 weeks.

In late 2019, he suffered a knee injury and was plagued by injuries for the majority of the 2020. He returned to some form in 2021, with a win at the WM Phoenix Open and a tied runner-up finish at the PGA Championships. In June 2022, he announced that he was joining LIV Golf.

