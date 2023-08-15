"Obviously Phil thinks he’s bigger" - Former U.S. Ryder Cup Captain strongly criticizes Phil Mickelson's recent actions and impact on golf

Phil Mickelson is a bonafide legend in the world of golf, but the 53-year-old has always been a controversial figure. Billy Walters' recent revelations put Mickelson in the spotlight once again, drawing a reaction from former US Ryder Cup Captain Lanny Wadkins.

The captain of the 1995 Ryder Cup American team, Lanny Wadkins, was interviewed on the Golf Channel's Golf Today show. He was asked about Billy Walters' recent claim that Phil Mickelson placed a $400,000 bet on his performance in the 2012 Ryder Cup. Mickelson has since denied the allegations.

Lanny Wadkins expressed concern about Phil Mickelson's behavior and its impact on golf. He even said that Michelson believes he is "bigger" than the sport.

Wadkins said:

“I don’t know that there’s ever been a more disappointing figure in golf than Phil Mickelson….I’ve seen what’s transpired with him over the last ten-plus years….he was a beloved figure for a long time. We all marvelled at the way he could play. But just nothing looks kosher about what he’s doing these days."

The 73-year-old added:

"He’s blown a chance to probably be Ryder Cup captain ever…. I think he would probably have been a two-time captain. Now, he’s not going to be involved. It’s really kind of a shame. He’s just self-imploded and looks like he just continues to at every turn…. It’s disappointing and sad. It’s sad that we have people in our game that think they’re bigger than the game and obviously Phil thinks he’s bigger.”

Lanny Wadkins is a highly respected voice in world golf, with a long professional career that began in 1971. Wadkins won 21 PGA Tour tournaments, including the 1977 PGA Championship.

Additionally, Wadkins represented the United States as a player in eight editions of the Ryder Cup, winning five of them. He captained the team in 1995, an edition they lost by one point.

In 2009, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Phil Mickelson and the Ryder Cup

Lanny Wadkins was the American team captain when Phil Mickelson made his Ryder Cup debut in 1995. The then-25-year-old Mickelson won the three matches in which he participated (two team matches and the individual).

It was the beginning of a long history of 12 Ryder Cup appearances by "Lefty". He was called up uninterruptedly to represent the United States between 1995 and 2018. He won three times.

Despite the controversies he seems to attract, Phil Mickelson has had an illustrious career in professional golf, with 45 PGA Tour victories, six of them in majors.