Official World Golf Ranking

The Official World Golf Ranking is a system that rates the world’s top professional golfers.

The rankings are accepted by the golf’s major governing bodies, as well as by the largest and most important tours such as PGA Tour, European Tour, Japanese Tour and Asian Tour.

Now after the newest Official World Golf Rankings were released, we can see that the weight of the tournaments of the US PGA Tour has become dominant in the world golf ranking.

Let’s have a look at the players who have moved into the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking:

The Winner

Dustin Hunter Johnson is the current World Number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, as of March 10, 2019.

If you have to pick one player to shoot at 65 on a tough course, you would definitely choose Johnson.

Through May 6, 2018, Duster Johnson has held the title of the Number 1-ranked golfer for 64 consecutive weeks, which is the 5th longest streak in PGA Tour history.

On May 13, 2018, Justin Thomas overtook Johnson, but Johnson reclaims world No.1 ranking with the walk-off eagle on the 18th hole winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind.

“Obviously I knew it was on a good line. Did I ever think it was going in? No. I knew it was good from the cheers…but I didn’t actually realize it had gone in until a good 10 seconds later,” says Johnson, admitting he hadn’t intended to hole out from his second shot.

He grew up watching the swings of other golfers on the range, copied them in his own swing and quickly becoming one of the golf’s most successful players in modern times.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in the game right now, I feel like I’m swinging really well.”

Major Championships results:

US PGA Championships: T5 – 2010

The Open Championship: T2 – 2011

The Masters: T4 – 2016

US Open: 1st - 2016

In 2017, Johnson hit the longest drive on the PGA Tour - a 439-yard drive on the 16th hole at Firestone in the first round of the WGC Bridgestone Invitational – four yards longer than Adam Scott’s drive the next day.

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Round Three

He's definitely not a politician

Justin Rose has defended his decision to play in the inaugural Saudi International, where he surprisingly missed the cut, by saying, “I’m not a politician, I’m a pro golfer”.

Justin Rose is now the current Number Two in the Official World Golf Ranking. Competitive, confident, with a creative mind’s eye and determined, just a few traits one thinks of when talking to a pro golfer.

If for some, it’s just a game, for Justin it’s a flat-out obsession to win and be the best.

On the Olympic Course at Rio 2016, Justin Rose birdied the final hole to win the first Olympic gold medal in golf since 1904.

“Honestly this is a dream come true,” said Rose. The birdie on 18th hole gave him a 4 under 67 and a two-shot victory over Henrik Stenson to win Olympic golf’s first gold medal in 112 years.

Rose has set his reputation as world number one when he won 2018 FedEx Cup along with $10,000,000.

European and PGA Tour wins: 16

Team Wins:

World Cup – 2002, 2003, 2007, 2011

See Trophy – 2003, 2007

Ryder cup – 2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

Main goal for 2019, “My whole schedule is about freshening up now for the Masters and being ready for that. My goal is to win more and to win major championships this year”.

Three-time Major winner

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Round Three

Brooks Koepka, the reigning PGA Tour player of the year and the winner of three of the past six majors he’s teed it up in.

Koepka has shown tremendous presence and potential in the 2016 event on the Black Course, which is considered as one of the toughest golf courses in the nation.

“Bethpage is an incredibly difficult golf course, the fairways are relatively tight, and they’ve got some turn to them. It’s a tight golf course,” Koepka said.

2018 was by far the best year for Koepka.

He picked up his second and third major titles, was nominated for the PGA Tour Player of the year award, and rose to No.1 in the world with his victory at the CJ Cup in South Korea.

“Everything I’ve done this year it’s been working. So I don’t want to change anything. Just keep improving,” he said.

Brooks Koepka is the 5th player in the history of golf to win the US Open and USPGA Championship, and the 20th player to win two Majors in the same year.

Now has become World Number 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“I enjoy being pushed to the limit. Sometimes you feel like you are about to break mentally, but that’s what I enjoy.”

