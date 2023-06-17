“One heckler and 10,000 shouting support” - Padraig Harrington backs Phil Mickelson as LIV star gets heckled again at the US Open 2023

Amidst the intense competition, one incident stood out. Padraig Harrington faced an anxious wait to make the cut, while Phil Mickelson's hopes of completing the career grand slam dwindled.

The US Open 2023 at the Los Angeles Country Club has witnessed its fair share of excitement and drama. Adding to the mix was a persistent heckler who targeted Mickelson and even Harrington. In this article, we delve into the details of Harrington's support for Mickelson, the heckling incident, and Harrington's performance in the tournament.

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round One

Phil Mickelson's bid for the career grand slam

Phil Mickelson, a legendary left-handed golfer, arrived at the US Open with hopes of completing the elusive career grand slam. However, as the tournament progressed, Mickelson's aspirations began to fade. A disappointing 74 in the second round left him with a final score of three-over par, falling short of his goal. Reflecting on Mickelson's performance, Harrington acknowledged that the damage had been done in the previous round.

Padraig Harrington backs Mickelson amidst heckling

Despite Mickelson's struggles, he found support in the form of his fellow golfer, Padraig Harrington. The US Open was not immune to hecklers, and Mickelson faced the ire of one persistent individual. This heckler targeted Mickelson with derogatory comments, including references to his sponsorship deals and personal appearance. The same heckler even resurfaced during Harrington's round, shouting during one of his shots.

In response to the heckling incident, Padraig Harrington maintained a strong stance. He emphasized that the actions of one heckler should not overshadow the overwhelming support Mickelson received. Harrington emphasized,

"If you want to go on hecklers, it was 1000/1 the other way, You had one heckler and 10,000 shouting support for him."

Harrington's unwavering support for Mickelson highlights the camaraderie and respect shared among professional golfers.

Harrington's performance and determination

While supporting Phil Mickelson, Harrington had his own challenges to overcome in the tournament. The Dubliner faced an uncertain wait to make the cut as he teetered on the projected cut line. However, Harrington showcased his skill and resilience, carding a one-under 69 in the second round. Despite bogeys at the 13th and 17th holes, Harrington remained satisfied with his performance, highlighting the missed opportunities and strokes of bad luck he encountered.

Padraig Harrington's determination was evident throughout the round as he fought to secure his place in the tournament. He capitalized on birdie chances on several holes and made crucial putts to stay within the projected cut line. Padraig Harrington's unwavering focus and ability to perform under pressure demonstrated his competitive spirit and dedication to the game.

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Round Two

The US Open 2023 provided a stage for both triumph and tribulation. While Phil Mickelson's quest for the career grand slam fell short, he found solace in the support of his peers, including Padraig Harrington. The persistent heckler's attempts to disrupt the players' concentration were overshadowed by the overwhelming encouragement from the vast majority of spectators.

Padraig Harrington's performance exemplified his determination to succeed, ultimately securing his place in the tournament. As the US Open continues, the unwavering support among golfers serves as a reminder of the camaraderie and sportsmanship that define the game.

