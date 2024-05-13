Over 200,000 fans expected to be at the 2024 PGA Championship - Reports

The 2024 PGA Championship will be played from 16 to 19 May at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. This year's edition of the PGA Tour's Major has reportedly broken the championship ticket sales record.

Valhalla Golf Club is expected to see an estimated 200,000 spectators through the duration of the tournament. The PGA of America disclosed that all general admission tickets were sold out from 13 May onwards and that hospitality ticket sales for the event have broken the record previously held by the 2017 edition of the championship played at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club.

According to the PGA of America, 70% of hospitality tickets were bought by Kentucky locals with more than 200 companies having made purchases.

The hospitality tickets are called 'Daily Club PGA' and give spectators access to a viewing deck over the 17th hole. Spectators can enjoy the climate controlled amenities, seating at the open-air deck and multiple televisions throughout the area with exclusive food and beverage options as a buffet.

Daily Club hospitality ticket holders can avail complementary liquor, wine, and beer at an open bar. The 2024 championship has sold out of Daily Club hospitality tickets for Saturday and Sunday.

2024 PGA Championship Sponsors

The 2024 championship has relatively fewer sponsors compared to last year. With many new sponsors, T-Mobile is the official partner of the championship. T-Mobile's 'Club Magenta' at Valhalla Golf Club will be providing spectators with a memorable experience through activities, food and beverages along with a driving range. William Hill, Anheuser-Busch, Lexus, and High Noon also join as new sponsors in 2024 for the championship.

Elijah Craig and Michelob Ultra have been loyal sponsors of the championship for alcoholic beverages. Chase Sapphire will be sponsoring the championship's merchandise store 'PGA Shops'.

Perfect Sense has partnered with the organization to create the championship's mobile apps, which will later be recycled and reused for the Senior PGA Championship and the Women's Champiosnhip. ESPN Bet is the championship's official betting app.

There will be fewer billboards and signs with sponsor logos on them as the organization aims to cut down. Fahad Zahid, the PGA's Head of Brand and Digital Marketing, said,

"We have so many programs involved in our foundation. Sometimes, our message gets lost because there’s so much. There’s a concerted effort now to clean that up a little bit and focus on some of the core things that we’re doing with telling our story.”

The official list of sponsors for the 2024 championship is:

Corebridge Financial

National Car Retnal

Rolex

T-Mobile

Chase Sapphire

CapTech

Charles Schwab

Club Car

Elijah Craig

Kitchen Aid

KPMG

Lexmark

Lexus

Michelob Ultra

On Location

Pepsi

ESPN Bet

William Hill

Schweppes

High Noon