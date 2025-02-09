"Overcome my own doubts": Lydia Ko makes her feelings known about her historic 2024 season

Lydia Ko is an LPGA Tour Hall of Famer with over 22 victories on the circuit. Having been named a Dame (female equivalent of a knight) recently, the World No. 2 golfer reflected upon her 2024 season and detailed her plans for 2025.

During an interview with the LPGA Tour, Ko reflected upon what she considered to be the highlight of her 2024 season, namely the Paris Olympics. It was at this prestigious competition that she gained her final point to be able to qualify for the Hall of Fame.

Lydia Ko said (via YouTube 7:43 - 8:40)

"I never really get emotional about my career as a whole but I know that I'm at least past halfway in my career and I'm close to the end than when I first started. When the LPGA Tour made me a minute and a half video of me making that stroke at the Olympics and the ball dropping for my first win as a 15-year-old and all the wins in between, I was able to experience my career, the ups and downs through all those times...I think the most thing I was proud of last year is, especially at the Olympics, was that I was able to overcome my own doubts and that's the scariest thing."

Lydia Ko won her first tournament as a teenager at the 2012 CN Canadian Women's Open as an amateur. Since then, she has bagged 22 victories including 3 major championships. Here's a look at the emotional video Ko referenced that was made by the LPGA Tour (via Instagram @lydsko):

In the interview with the LPGA Tour, Lydia Ko stated that her biggest career goal is to achieve a career Grand Slam. She said that following her performance last year, she is optimistic about achieving that goal soon.

Here's a look at Lydia Ko's interview with the LPGA Tour recapping her year (via YouTube):

Lydia Ko played the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions last week and placed sixth with a total 13 under-par score. The New Zealand native is also starring in this week's Founders Cup.

Lydia Ko's Career Achievements

Here's a look at Lydia Ko's titles and accomplishments throughout her illustrious career (via LPGA Tour):

LPGA Tour Victories

2012 CN Canadian Women's Open (amateur win)

2013 CN Canadian Women's Open (amateur win)

2014 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic

2014 Marathon Classic

2014 CME Group Tour Championship

2015 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open

2015 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic

2015 Canadian Pacific Women's Open

2015 Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship

2016 Kia Classic

2016 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

2016 Marathon Classic

2018 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship

2021 LOTTE Championship

2022 Gainbridge LPGA

2022 BMW Ladies Championship

2022 CME Group Tour Championship

2023 Grant Thornton Invitational (unofficial event)

2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

2024 Kroger Queen City Championship

Major Championship Wins

2015 Evian Championship

2016 ANA Inspiration

2024 AIG Women's Open

Olympics

2016 Rio Olympics (Silver medal)

2020 Tokyo Olympics (Bronze medal)

2024 Paris Olympics (Gold medal)

LPGA Awards

2014 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year (Youngest-Ever Winner)

2014 Race to CME Globe Winner

2015 Rolex Player of the Year (Youngest-Ever Winner)

2015 Race to CME Globe Winner

2015 Tour Money Winner

2021 Founders Award

2021 Vare Trophy

2022 Rolex Player of the Year

2022 Vare Trophy

2022 Race to CME Globe Winner

2024 Heather Farr Perseverance Award

