Padraig Harrington compares his modern clubs to 120 year old golf equipment

In an exciting golfing experiment, Padraig Harrington, three-time major championship winner, compared his modern golf equipment to equipment over a century ago with Michael Jacobs, a renowned golf instructor.

Harrington used the Titleist Pro V1 for two antique balls from the same era. The first one was the vintage Pegasus ball, nearly 120 years old, which was carried 176.6 yards. This was compared to the Wilson Staff C300 17-degree hybrid, where he hit it even further for 68 yards.

Then, the second ball was the Vardon Flyer in 1899. He carried it for 132.8 yards with 105 mph. Returning to Titleist Pro V1, with a swing speed of 119 mph, Harrington launched his golf ball 312 yards, showcasing the kind of distance modern golfers can achieve.

Padraig Harrington’s experiment did not end there. He was also equipped with a circa-1900 "Bulger" driver from around 1900 while experimenting with the balls and clubs.

Harrington talked about the "thud hitting", which is hitting the ball with good control in one of those old vintage balls. He said after the experiment (via Golf Daily):

"There’s nothing like that nice persimmon thud hitting one of those old balls, but if it started taking you four or five shots to get to the green on a par 5, the nice sound probably wouldn’t be much of a consolation prize."

What's in the bag of three-time major champion Padraig Harrington?

Padraig Harrington with the Open Championship in 2007 (Image via Getty)

Padraig Harrington is an Irish professional golfer whose career includes three major championship victories, including The Open Championship in 2007 and 2008 and the PGA Championship in 2008.

Let us get to know what is inside the bag of this veteran golfer.

Titleist TSR3 Driver - Harrington chooses to wield a Titleist TSR3 driver.

Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 Utility Iron - The Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 Utility Iron is proven to offer control and accuracy in various situations on the golf course.

Wilson Staff Model Forged Wedge - Wilson Staff Model Forged Wedges are a great choice for fine-tuning the approach to the hole.

Wilson Staff Model HT Wedge - These wedges offer golfers a range of options for different shots in various scenarios.