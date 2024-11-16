Paige Spiranac poses in red top as she reacts to “100 fake Paige accounts every day”

Paige Spiranac is one of the most well-known golf influencers in the world. She is the most followed golfing personality on social media, with over 4 million followers on Instagram and over a million on X (formerly Twitter). The former pro golfer is now a full-time social media influencer and creates content related to the sport.

However, fame sometimes comes with a price, and for Spiranac, it is to deal with hundreds of fake accounts that get created using her name daily. Hence, she shared a funny video on X and expressed her feelings about this issue.

"When 100 new fake “Paige” accounts pop up every single day lol," Paige Spiranac wrote.

Spiranac wore a red top and added Eminem's The Real Slim Shady song in the background. She added the part that said, "And there's a million of us just like..." and shared the humorous video on her X account.

Paige Spiranac takes a dig at pro golfer Hunter Mahan for supporting Ryder Cup payments

Paige Spiranac expresses her views on various golf related topics on social media. Currently, reports are suggesting the PGA of America will pay around $400,000 to the golfers who will represent Team USA at the next Ryder Cup.

Commenting on this report, pro golfer Hunter Mahan said he agrees and believes there has to be some compensation for the players.

"I do," Mahan said about agreeing with compensation: "It doesn't need to be a lot, I mean, it's not millions of dollars or anything, but, I think when your goods and services are being used for someone else's gain, you should be able to sort of recoup some of that money because they're using you, right? So, that's sort of a simple short answer to it."

Reacting to this statement, Spiranac said the six-time PGA Tour winner's take is out of touch.

"This is out of touch. It is reported that each US player will receive 400k for participating. That’s life-changing money for so many people. For Hunter to say it doesn’t have to be a lot when 400k is a lot just isn’t a good look for golf in my opinion. The last couple years in golf have been so focused around money but the Ryder Cup was the one event that was about so much more than the money," Paige Spiranac wrote on X.

The PGA of America is already making headlines with the ticket prices for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black Course, which is around $750 per person, with practice days tagged at $255. The 2025 Ryder Cup is all set to begin on September 23 with the Team USA looking to regain the cup.

