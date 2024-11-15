Paige Spiranac releases $75 limited edition signed calendars for 2025 with her photos

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is set to release a limited edition calendar for 2025 following the successful launch of her themed calendars last year. She announced last month that next year's edition will be car-themed and will be available for purchase in the first week of November.

The much-anticipated calendar sees Spiranac collaborate with Barrett Jackson and Brad Olson. Limited edition signed copies of the calendar are now available for pre-order on her official website for $75. The description of the item reads (via paigespiranac.com):

"START YOUR ENGINES! Paige has partnered with Barret-Jackson to bring you her 2025 calendar featuring cars from the Craig Jackson Collection. Each month will include two unique full page images."

Here's a look at the cover of the calendar (via Instagram/@_paige.renee):

Paige Spiranac's 2025 Calendar (via Instagram @_paige.renee)

Ahead of the release, the former professional golfer said that the quality of prints would be improved and claimed that the fans would be pleased with the results. In a conversation with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in October this year, Spiranac said:

"You are getting double the pictures, [I] changed the layout this year, the quality is better [and] the pictures are absolutely amazing. I really stepped it up. I had an amazing team who helped me create this vision, and I think you’re going to die. It’s so good!”

Paige Spiranac also discussed how her mother Annette is an integral part of her annual project and has a big role in deciding the clothing, hair, and makeup. Speaking to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in November, Spiranac outlined her plans for the upcoming calendar and said:

"It is car-themed this year, which was something that my mother and I have always talked about and thought that it’d be really cool to do.”

Spiranac last participated in the 2024 Creator Classic, finishing with a score of 2-over par.

Paige Spiranac: What's In The Bag?

Paige Spiranac uses a bag predominantly comprising Callaway, along with wedges from Titleist. The custom Paige Spiranac Signature shafts from LA Golf are bright pink, and her Titleist Vokey wedges are all custom-stamped to go with the pink aesthetic of her bag.

Here's the detail of Spiranac's golf bag that she used in the last tournament she played at (Creator Classic 2024)

Driver: Callaway AI Smoke Paradym Triple Diamond (8 degrees) with Auto Flex SF505 shaft

3 Wood: Callaway Rogue ST Max (15 degrees)

5 Wood: Callaway Rogue ST Max (18 degrees)

7 Wood: Callaway Rogue ST Max (21 degrees)

5 iron to Pitching Wedge: Titleist CNCPT CP-04

GW: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 50 degrees (12 degree bounce with F grind)

SW: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 54 degrees (14 degree bounce with F grind)

LW: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 58 degrees (3 degree bounce with M grind)

Putter: Swag Prototype 303 SS Rainbow with Swag Flipper grip

Woods, Irons, and Wedges Shafts: LA Golf A Series Paige Spiranac Signature shafts

Grips: Grip Master - The Master

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

