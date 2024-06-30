Paige Spiranac stuns in a crop top as she teases “hot dog” antics for 4th of July

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac took to her Instagram page to tease the release of some special content for the 4th of July. Spiranac posts instructional videos on her official YouTube channel along with some tips and tricks for the sport's professionals.

The former Ladies European Tour (LET) player has also been known to post fun content for special occasions and often teases their release on her social media platforms.

Paige Spiranac shared a sneak peek of her upcoming content on her Instagram story, posting a photo of herself in a navy blue crop top adorned with stars, resembling the American flag. She paired the top with light blue jeans and posed leaning over a table covered with hot dogs, two glasses of water, and a tablecloth with the words 'USA'. Spiranac captioned the image as:

Trending

"So excited for you to see all the July 4th content I have planned for you plus a surprise "

Paige Spiranac (Image via Instagram @_paige.renee)

Paige Spiranac recently competed at Good Good's 2024 Midwest Open with Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio's Colt Knost as her playing partner. Fans are also hoping for a video detailing her experience playing with other golf influencers along with her special fourth of July content.

Paige Spiranac trolled herself on her social media

Paige Spiranac took to social media to troll herself earlier this month. The former professional golfer used a meme template that emerged at the 2024 U.S. Open, played at the legendary Pinehurst No. 2 course.

The viral meme template emerged from Pinehurst No. 2's par five-tenth hole starring PGA Tour star, Ludvig Aberg. With 289 yards to the pin with his second shot, Aberg made a bold decision to try and reach the green in two shots by using his 7 wood. He stuck the incredibly risky shot to a mere nine feet, leaving his caddie, Joe Skovron impressed.

Rendering her version of the viral image of Ludvig Aberg and his caddie, Paige Spiranac seemed to troll herself about the content that she creates. The majority of the content that Spiranac posts is based on her life as a model and influencer. However, she has also encouraged people to play golf better with her advice and techniques that are posted regularly on her official YouTube channel.

Here's a look at Paige Spiranac's post along with Ludvig Aberg's shot:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ludvig Aberg's incredible shot from the 2024 U.S. Open tied him for fifth place and his caddie, Joe Skovron's reaction quickly went viral, sparking the popular meme template. Paige Spiranac's rendition of the meme also went viral,l leaving her fans chuckling at the humorous way she used it to promote her content.