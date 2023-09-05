Paige Spiranac trades Golf for Tennis, attends US Open weekend in New York

Paige Spiranac, a prominent figure in the world of golf, recently made headlines as she traded in her golf clubs for a tennis racket to attend the 2023 US Open in New York. Known for her love for sports beyond golf, Spiranac seized the opportunity to witness elite athletic competition up close and personal at Flushing Meadows.

Renowned as golf's glamor girl, Paige Spiranac's interests extend far beyond just one sport. The 30-year-old influencer has never shied away from her passion for various sports, and her recent visit to the US Open showcased her enthusiasm for tennis.

Over the weekend, Spiranac shared a photograph of herself posing in the stands of the Arthur Ashe Stadium. As the US Open unfolded, she soaked in the matches, enjoying the electrifying atmosphere in one of tennis' most prestigious events.

Among the thrilling moments she might have witnessed, defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz's advancement to the quarterfinals and Jessica Pegula's victory over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina would have been the standout performances.

The choice of attire of Paige Spiranac that attracted instant eyeballs

It's worth noting that Paige Spiranac's choice of attire sparked conversations about fashion and the expectations placed on women in sports, particularly golf. Some praised her for challenging the stereotypes and barriers, while others questioned the appropriateness of her attire at a tennis venue.

Nonetheless, Spiranac confidently stood in the stands, donning a summery green and white dress, ready to soak in the tennis action. Although she didn't specify which game she was there to watch, a photo she shared featured a tennis star. The player in question was Dan Evans of England, currently ranked 28th in the world.

The US Open, the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, boasts a lineup of tennis luminaries, including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Danil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko, Arya Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula. Paige Spiranac's presence at this grand event indicates her interest in various sports, and this has excited the tennis enthusiasts as well.

As she traded her golf attire for a tennis-inspired ensemble, Spiranac once again showed her ability to captivate audiences and bring attention to the sport she loves. Her attendance at the US Open undoubtedly added a touch of glamour and excitement to the iconic tennis tournament.