Past 10 winners of the Wells Fargo Championship explored

The Wells Fargo Championship is the sixth Signature Event of the 2024 season. It will be played between May 9-12 at the historic Quail Hollow Club venue in Charlotte, North Carolina, and its field will be comprised of most of the best players on the circuit.

Over the years, the Wells Fargo Championship has brought together the top stars of the PGA Tour. Not surprisingly, its list of winners includes several illustrious names.

Let's take a look at the past 10 winners of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Past 10 winners of the Wells Fargo Championship

The Wells Fargo Championship has been played since 2003 and 18 of its 20 editions have been held at the Quail Hollow Club. Past winners of the event include stars such as Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh and Jim Furyk.

The 10 most recent winners are as follows:

2023: Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark won the 2023 edition, setting the aggregate record for the event (265) to defeat Xander Schauffele by four strokes and claim his first career PGA Tour title.

Clark took the lead on the leaderboard after firing a 63 on the moving day and didn't budge an inch in the fourth round, when he scored 68.

2022: Max Homa

Max Homa earned his second tournament victory in 2022 with a score of 8-under 272, two strokes ahead of Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young.

Homa recovered a two stroke deficit by playing his fourth round for 2 under and taking advantage of the fact that the leader after 54 holes (Bradley) could only manage 2 over.

2021: Rory McIlroy

The Northern Irishman won his third title at Quail Hollow in 2021 to become the top winner of the event. Rory McIlroy scored 10 under 274 and defeated Abraham Ancer by one stroke.

McIlroy also had to make up a two-stroke deficit during the final round, as Keith Mitchell was leading after 54 holes. However, Mitchell could only score 1 over on Sunday, while McIlroy managed 3 under. Ancer had the best fourth round (5 under) but was one stroke short of tying the Northern Irishman.

2019: Max Homa

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event from taking place in 2020. In 2019, Max Homa got the first of his two victories at the Wells Fargo Championship.

This was Homa's first victory on the PGA Tour after six seasons as a professional. He has since earned five others on the Tour.

2018: Jason Day

The Australian won with a score of 12-under 272, two strokes ahead of Aaron Wise and Nick Watney. Jason Day took the lead after the second round and dominated the tournament until the end.

2017: Brian Harman

Brian Harman won the Wells Fargo Championship after three years out of the winner's circle. Harman entered the final round one stroke behind leader Jon Rahm, but the Spaniard did not enjoy his best game, while Harman posted an excellent 4-under score to defeat Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez by one stroke.

2016: James Hahn

The 2016 edition of the Wells Fargo Championship was one of the most hard-fought in recent memory. James Hahn emerged victorious thanks to the stability of his game, but after 54 holes, the leader was Rickie Fowler with a score of 9 under, while Hahn himself, Justin Rose and Roberto Castro were in contention.

The final round saw Fowler fall to T4 due to a score of 2 over. Several heavyweights such as Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson also threatened to get into contention but fell short by two strokes.

Ultimately the event was decided in a playoff with Hahn emerging victorious over Castro.

2015: Rory McIlroy

The 2015 Wells Fargo Championship title was McIlroy's second title at Quail Hollow. The Northern Irishman carded the record to par for the tournament (21 under) to defeat Patrick Rodgers and Webb Simpson by seven strokes.

2014: J. B. Holmes

J. B. Holmes comfortably led the 2014 edition with a score of 13 under after 54 holes, yet struggled to win the tournament in the end. Jim Furyk scored 7 under on Sunday to also reach 13 under, but Holmes managed to close the fourth round at 1 under and take the title.

2013: Derek Ernst

The 2013 edition was led by Phil Mickelson after 54 holes with a score of 8 under, two strokes ahead of several players, Derek Ernst and David Lynn among them. During the fourth round, Mickelson lost his lead by posting a score of 1 over, while Ernst and Lynn posted 2 over to tie for first place.

Eventually, Ernst defeated Lynn in the playoff and sealed the title after entering the tournament late as an alternate.