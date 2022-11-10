Pat Perez lists PGA Tour stars who congratulated him over LIV Golf win

The fight between the PGA Tour and LIV continues to rage. Amid the battle, Pat Perez has now revealed a list of PGA Tour players who reached out to congratulate him on his LIV success.

Pat Perez’s 4Aces team won the 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship held at the Trump National Doral in Miami last month. The team, led by former PGA Tour champion Dustin Johnson, became the rebel series’ first-ever champions. As a result, all the golfers, including Perez, bagged a hefty prize check.

Following this, Perez on Wednesday (November 9) revealed that golfers, including Justin Thomas, phoned to congratulate him on the win.

Justin Thomas congratulated Pat Perez on LIV win

Pat Perez was making his first-ever appearance on the Son of a Butch with Claude Harmon podcast this week when he revealed that he was contacted by PGA Tour stars.

The golfer spoke about the support he received from the PGA Tour stars following 4Aces’ win at the inaugural LIV Golf Team Championship. Speaking to Harmon, Perez said:

"I got a text from Justin Thomas. Monday morning. He said, 'Hey man, I’m so happy for you, congrats.' That's pretty cool."

This may come as shocking to some Thomas has been a staunch supporter of the PGA Tour in the PGA-LIV fight. Dubbing Thomas, a 'phenomenal player' Perez also noted that the move felt 'awesome'. He continued:

"Justin Thomas is a phenomenal player, phenomenal, and he's obviously anti-LIV for whatever reasons he is. And that's fine. But the fact that he reached out and congratulated me, I thought that was pretty awesome."

Perez feels PGA stars were 'genuinely happy' for him

Pat Perez stated that he also received a text from Jon Rahm, yet another vocal opponent of LIV Golf. The American golfer said that the Spaniard left him a ‘nice’ message congratulating him for the win.

Perez said he might draw more of a positive reaction from the anti-LIV crowd due to his current situation. The 46-year-old pointed out that the fight between the two sides may have softened over time and players on the American tour were becoming more accepting.

He explained:

"I think people have realized here's a guy who's kinda been an average player his whole career, and grinded it out, kept his card forever, and he got a break and he had to show up on Sunday to help his team, and he did.”

He added:

"I think those guys realize I'm not a threat to Justin Thomas or any of those top players. They know I'm not a threat and they can't really be mad that I left… I think they were genuinely happy for me. They don't see me as a threat, they were genuinely happy for me."

Golf Monthly @GolfMonthly Safe to say that Pat Perez has had a good year Safe to say that Pat Perez has had a good year 💰 https://t.co/kW13SbNEoY

In the podcast, Pat Perez also mentioned that the PGA Tour’s Webb Simpson and Aaron Baddeley reaching out to him. Interestingly, the revelation from Perez comes only days after Rory McIlroy spoke in favor of a peace talk between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

The Irish golfer, who has been the face of the PGA in its fight against LIV, said that the two sides must find a 'compromise' for the 'sake of our sport'. He had earlier claimed that the fight between the two tours was 'ripping golf apart'.

Poll : 0 votes