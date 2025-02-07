Pat Perez makes honest revelation about his transition from professional player to broadcaster

Pat Perez made his debut in the LIV Golf League in 2022. However, his time in the Saudi-based league came to an end last season when he wasn't chosen as a player by any team. However, the former PGA Tour star is now an on-course reporter and broadcaster for the circuit.

On the recent episode of LIV Golf's Fairway to Heaven podcast, Perez made his feelings clear about the unexpected new role. The former 4Aces player revealed that he wished to be playing on the circuit for the 2025 season and did not plan on broadcasting.

After having his spot on the 4Aces team taken by Thomas Pieters, Pat Perez stated that his shift to broadcasting shift "forced". He said (via The Express):

"To be honest with you, it was a little more forced than I thought it was going to be. I'm going to be perfectly honest, I thought I was going to be playing this year and I'm not."

Despite not expecting the move, Pat Perez is embracing his new role as a part of LIV Golf's broadcasting team. In the podcast, he revealed he was always drawn to golf media following the growing popularity of golf content on YouTube and social media.

Perez still longs to play competitively, but rules are against him. He can no longer play in the LIV Golf League after being relegated. The 48-year-old is under a one-year ban from the PGA Tour for violating their policies regarding membership in the Saudi-based league.

Pat Perez said (via The Express):

"I'm in no-man's land now because I'm still banned by the [PGA] tour, but I think I'm going to focus on the TV. If it works out great and I can do more TV. I don't know, I might stick with it...It's kind of a midway point of maybe starting something new and I think I'm going to enjoy it a lot."

Pat Perez is in Riyadh this week for LIV Golf's first tournament of the 2025 season to offer his insights from a player's perspective on live broadcasts.

Pat Perez reveals LIV Golf's new clothing rule

In an episode of Fairway to Heaven, Pat Perez revealed that the LIV Golf League plans to alter their dress code for tournaments. Players will no longer be permitted to wear shorts on the golf course and will have to wear traditional full-length golf pants.

While the rule initially took over social media as a rumor, the ex-LIV Golf star confirmed it. Perez said (via X @LIVGolfBuff):

"I heard that players are wearing pants all year. I got it confirmed the other day that the players are wearing pants."

LIV Golf's new clothing rule comes days after the United States Golf Association (USGA) granted one of the league's top players a spot at the 2025 US Open.

