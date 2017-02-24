Pat Perez: Tiger Woods knows "he can't beat anybody"

Pat Perez believes Tiger Woods' career is over if he doesn't play at the Masters in April.

by Sameer Bahl News 24 Feb 2017, 12:20 IST

Pat Perez has never been one to mince words and he came out all guns blazing once again in a glorious rant about the state of Tiger Woods! It's guys like him who stir it up and aren't afraid of the backlash that keep things interesting in a game that can get pretty serious.

Perez was called on as a guest in the latest edition of the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio and he didn’t hold back in the slightest. Woods and Perez go a long way back to their days as competitors in Junior Golf and among other topics discussed, the topic of the state of Tiger Woods had to arise and once it did, Pat Perez offered a very blunt perspective.

After calling Woods "a needle mover", he went on to say that Tiger now just turns up to events to keep his sponsors happy and to get TV time.

"He knows he can't beat anybody," Perez said on the show. "He’s got this new corporation he started so he has to keep his name relevant to keep the corporation going. So he’s going to show up to a few events, he’s going to try to play...he’s going to show the Monster bag, he’s going to show the TaylorMade driver, he’s gonna get on TV. He’s got the Nike clothes, he’s gotta keep that stuff relevant.

"But the bottom line is he knows he can't beat anybody. He knows it. He shot 77! That guy can't shoot 77. What does he do the next day? 'Aw my backs gone.' He knows he cant beat anybody!"

Listen to the interview here.

When asked for his take on Woods appearing at the Masters, he said “If he doesn’t play Augusta then it’s over… it’s not like he has his favorite major courses after Augusta.”

"Personally, I don't think you'll see him again this year," Perez said. "The guy can't show up to an interview!"

Well well, it’s anybody’s guess as to what Tiger is planning on doing and whether he’s going to make another start on the PGA tour this season or for that matter..ever!

Also Read: Is Tiger Woods over and done?