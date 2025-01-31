Pebble Beach course record explored: A look at Wyndham Clark's impressive performance

Wyndham Clark is the defending champion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A year ago, Clark put together an extraordinary performance that earned him the title, including breaking the course record at the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Clark shot his historic 12-under 60 during the third and eventually final round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 2023 US Open champion even came close to a sub-60 score, as his card included two eagles, nine birdies and one bogey.
Wyndham Clark began the round tied for 23rd, but quickly climbed up the leaderboard. With eagles on the 2nd and 6th and birdies on the 4th, 7th, 8th and 9th, Clark tied the Pebble Beach front nine record (28).
The eventual winner did not take his foot off the gas on the back nine. He birdied the 10th, 11th, 13th, 14th and 18th and bogeyed the 12th for the final 60.
Wyndham Clark's only complication of the round came on the 12th hole when he hit his tee shot into a greenside bunker and when he tried to get out of it, he couldn't find the green and his ball went into another bunker. Clark managed to get his ball on the fringe with his third shot and made a 25-foot putt for bogey.
With this score, Clark surpassed the previous record of 61 set by Hurley Long in 2017. This round of 60 is also the career low for Clark. It is worth remembering that this score was achieved in such difficult weather conditions that the tournament had to be shortened to 54 holes.
Wyndham Clark's 2024 Season at a glance
Wyndham Clark's victory at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was the third win (major) of his PGA Tour career. It marked the start of another solid season for Clark, although he did not win any other events.
Here's a recap of Clark's 2024 season:
- The Sentry T29
- The American Express T39
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 1
- WM Phoenix Open T41
- The Genesis Invitational CUT
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2
- THE PLAYERS Championship T2
- Texas Children's Houston Open T31
- Masters Tournament CUT
- RBC Heritage T3
- Wells Fargo Championship T47
- PGA Championship CUT
- Memorial Tournament presented by Workday CUT
- U.S. Open T56
- Travelers Championship T9
- Genesis Scottish Open T10
- The Open Championship CUT
- Men’s Olympic Golf Competition T14
- FedEx St. Jude Championship T7
- BMW Championship T13
- TOUR Championship 8
- Procore Championship CUT
- Hero World Challenge T17
Prior to his victory at Pebble Beach, Clark had won the Wells Fargo Championship and the 2023 U.S. Open. In 166 starts on the PGA Tour, Clark also has three runner-up finishes and 19 other top-10s.