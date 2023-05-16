PGA Championship 2023 fantasy picks: How to play, rankings, prizes, and more

PGA Championship 2023 is set to get underway on Thursday, May 18. Before the tournament starts, fans are eager to register for the fantasy game too. The game has some interesting prizes, which will go to the players who win by their skills, knowledge and of course luck.

Seeing the previous results and performances, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Justin Thomas and LIV golfer Brooks Koepka are some of the top picks.

How to participate and play

Fans can register for the fantasy game through the official PGA Championship website or their official app. The registration is absolutely free, all you need is to meet the eligibility criteria, which are:

The players must be legal residents of any of the 50 United States.

The player must be older than 18 years of age.

Entry to the contest began on May 9, 2023, at 12:00:01 pm (ET) and will end on May 21, 2023, at 11:59:59 pm ( ET). But the players must submit their roster for the contest before the first tee-off on May 18, 2023, at 07:00 am (ET).

The fantasy game is a roster game. Henceforth player must also pick a 'Balls in the Water Guess', to be used in case of a tiebreaker.

Players can only edit their selections before the first tee time of the Championship.

Top Fantasy Pick for each category

Here are the names of four golfers that can be selected in different categories:

Past PGA Champion

Rory McIlroy Justin Thomas Brooks Koepka Jason Day

A golfer over the age of 30

Dustin Johnson Max Homa Patrick Cantlay Tony Finau

A golfer below the age of 30

Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler Matt Fitzpatrick Cameron Smith

A player from Corebridge Financial PGA Team

J. J. Killeen Michael Block Alex Beach Wyatt Worthington II

Note: You can select any other golfer of your choice. These picks are purely based on previous performances and the reputation of the golfer.

How to create or join a league?

Players can enjoy the PGA Championship Fantasy game by playing against public players or in a private group of friends and family.

To create a group: All you need to do is log in to your fantasy account (in the main website or app) and select 'Create a Group' from the main menu.

To join a group: Players can simply click on the shared link of the group or league.

Point System for the PGA Championship fantasy game

Albatross (3 strokes under par): +8

Eagle (2 strokes under par): +5

Birdie (1 stroke under par): +2

Par: 0

Bogey (1 stroke over par): -1

Double bogey or worse (2 strokes or more over par): -3

What is the grand prize?

The winner will receive a PGA Championship Merchandise Package of $1,860. The contents of the package are:

1 Golf Bag

1 Remote Roving Cooler

1 Corn Hole Board

1 Umbrella

1 Metal Drink Stand

12 Golf Balls (Pro V1)

1 Bottle Opening Bag Tag

1 Pin Flag

1 Putting Cup

1 Catch Box Wall Bottle Opener

2 Tervis

4 New Era Hats

What will the runner-up get?

The players who rank from second to sixth will receive a PGA Championship Merchandise Package of $620. The contents of the package are:

1 Umbrella

1 Metal Drink Stand

12 Golf Balls (Pro V1)

1 Bottle Opening Bag Tag

1 Pin Flag

1 Putting Cup

1 Catch Box Wall Bottle Opener

2 Tervis

4 New Era Hats

