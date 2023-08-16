PGA Championship 2024: Exploring the major tournament's schedule, dates, venue and more

The golfing world is already gearing up for the 2024 PGA Championship scheduled to take place from May 13 to 19, 2024, at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. Positioned as the second Major of the year, this event is set to offer a thrilling showcase of top-tier golfing talent on one of the sport's grandest stages.

The anticipation is heightened by the fact that defending champion Brooks Koepka will be returning after his impressive victory at the 2023 Championship held at Oak Hill Country Club. This was Koepka's fifth major championship conquest, an achievement that firmly establishes him among the elite players in the sport.

Valhalla Golf Club, the chosen venue for the 2024 PGA Championship, boasts a legacy steeped in championship history. It has previously hosted the PGA Championship in 1996, 2000, and 2014, as well as the 2008 Ryder Cup. The course is, thus, no stranger to hosting high-stakes, world-class tournaments.

Since its inauguration in 1986, Valhalla has remained a symbol of excellence, providing the perfect backdrop for golf's most prestigious events.

A glimpse into the storied legacy and excitement of the 2024 PGA Championship

A sculpture of Jack Nicklaus and Dwight Gahm at the Valhalla Golf Club (Image via Getty)

As we delve into the championship's rich past, names like Walter Hagen and Jack Nicklaus emerge as luminaries who have etched their mark on the tournament's legacy. Hagen's and Nicklaus's five victories apiece, achieved through different match play and stroke play formats, showcase their mastery of the game.

Hagen's four consecutive match play wins from 1924 to 1927 stand as a remarkable feat. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods' back-to-back stroke play victories in 1999-2000 and 2006-2007 are equally legendary.

While specific scheduling details for the 2024 PGA Championship are still under wraps, the excitement surrounding the event is palpable. As the golfing community awaits the unveiling of the official schedule, the confirmed dates and Valhalla Golf Club as the host venue already paint an enticing picture.

The championship's history, adorned with iconic moments and storied champions, serves as a beacon of anticipation for what's to come.

As we look forward to the tournament, golf enthusiasts around the world can't help but be thrilled by the prospect of witnessing the world's finest players compete on this grand stage. The PGA Championship's legacy of competition and sporting excellence guarantees that the 2024 edition will be nothing short of extraordinary.