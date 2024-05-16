PGA Championship 2024 projected cut line and rules: Expected cut and more

The first round of the 2024 PGA Championship is underway at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, and will conclude on May 19. With a 156-player field competing for a $17,500,000 purse, 700 FedEx Cup Points, and the Wanamaker Trophy, only the top 70 players and ties on the leaderboard will continue and move on to play Rounds 3 and 4 of the PGA Championship.

A halfway cut will be in place after the first two rounds of the 2024 PGA Championship. The cut line is dependent on the field's performance. The cut line at the 2023 PGA Championship was 5 over par. However the projected cut line can only be predicted after the performance delivered on the first and second rounds at Valhalla Golf Club.

The cut line is established after 36 holes of the tournament and is the only cut of the PGA Championship as it runs on the single-cut format. Despite being played as a Match Play event from 1916 to 1957, the PGA Championship made the move to a stroke-play format with a double-cut system in place where a second cut would take place after 54 holes. The Major has been played with only one cut since 1965.

Unlike the Masters where players within 10 shots of the lead are allowed to make the cut, only the top 70 players after Round 2, including ties, will move on to play in the weekend.

At the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Golf and Country Club, the field had 156 players with 80 players missing the cut. On average, around half of the field gets cut after 36 holes of the PGA Championship and do not see it through to the weekend.

Past PGA Championships Cut Lines

The average cut line of the last five PGA Championships is 4 over par. The below table is a look at the past 5 years of the PGA Championship's cut line:

Year Cut line

2023 +5 2022 +4 2021 +5 2020 +1 2019 +4

When the 2014 PGA Championship was played at Valhalla Golf Club, the cut line was 1 over par. With the course playing easier than the past PGA Championship courses due to softer conditions, players this year have the potential to match the 2014 cut line.

34 players are in the 2024 PGA Championship who also competed at Valhalla Golf Club in 2014. 77 players missed the cut at Valhalla in 2014 in a 156-player field along with one disqualification and five withdraws.

Notably, Tiger Woods missed the cut at Valhalla with 6 over par through 36 holes in 2014 as he tees it up again this week. Woods missed the cut along with Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Anirban Lahiri, and Webb Simpson.