PGA Championship 2025 venue: Course, location, history and more explored

The 2025 PGA Championship is the next stop on the PGA Tour, after completing the Truist Championship last week, where Sepp Straka won. The PGA Championship is the second major of the PGA Tour roster, and it will take place from May 15 to 18 at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club.

The championship course at Quail Hollow was designed by George Cobb. In 1961, the club opened for events, and later the club underwent renovations, including modifications by Arnold Palmer in 1986 and by Tom Fazio in 1997, 2003, and from 2014 to 2016.

The initial proposition of the Quail Hollow Club took place in a meeting held by James J. Harris in 1959. Later, it hosted tournaments like the Kemper Open from 1969 to 1979.

It has also been the venue for the Wells Fargo Championship since 2003, the 2017 PGA Championship, and the 2022 Presidents Cup.

The 2025 PGA Championship will be broadcast by ESPN, ESPN2 Alternate telecast, and CBS. Here is the entire TV schedule for the tournament:

Thursday, May 15: 12-7 p.m. (ESPN); 12-3 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast)

Friday, May 16: 12-7 p.m. (ESPN); 12-3 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast)

Saturday, May 17: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN); 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, May 18: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN); 11 a.m.-12 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast); 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

Who will play at the 2025 PGA Championship?

The 2025 PGA Championship will have 156 golfers, and defending champion Xander Schauffele, who won the last edition with 21 under, will be in the field. The field also welcomes 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and other PGA Championship winners, including Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa and others. Here's the full list of golfers who will play in this year's PGA Championship:

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Jimmy Walker

Jason Day

Rory McIlroy

Jason Dufner

Keegan Bradley

Martin Kaymer

Y.E. Yang

Padraig Harrington

Shaun Micheel

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Hideki Matsuyama

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

Shane Lowry

John Catlin

Daniel van Tonder

Takumi Kanaya

Richard Bland

Viktor Hovland

Thomas Detry

Justin Rose

Billy Horschel

Robert MacIntyre

Lee Hodges

Taylor Moore

Alex Noren

Sahith Theegala

Dean Burmester

Tyler Collet

Jesse Droemer

Brian Bergstol

Michael Block

Dylan Newman

Brandon Bingaman

Ryan Lenahan

Andre Chi

John Somers

Justin Hicks

Rupe Taylor

Tom Johnson

Nic Ishee

Eric Steger

Bob Sowards

Bobby Gates

Greg Koch

Timothy Wiseman

Larkin Gross

Michael Kartrude

Davis Riley

Cam Davis

Davis Thompson

Harry Hall

Nick Dunlap

Jhonattan Vegas

Aaron Rai

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Yu

Matt McCarty

J.T. Poston

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Rafael Campos

Maverick McNealy

Nick Taylor

Sepp Straka

Harris English

Ludvig Åberg

Brian Campbell

Joe Highsmith

Russell Henley

Karl Vilips

Min Woo Lee

Garrick Higgo

Ryan Fox

Sungjae Im

Andrew Novak

Corey Conners

J.J. Spaun

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Tom Hoge

Ben Griffin,

Tony Finau

Max Greyserman

Akshay Bhatia

Tommy Fleetwood

Daniel Berger

Lucas Glover

Adam Scott

Tom Kim

Michael Kim

Taylor Pendrith

Si Woo Kim

Denny McCarthy

Eric Cole

Sam Stevens

Patrick Rodgers

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Jacob Bridgeman

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Adam Hadwin

Seamus Power

Byeong Hun An

Bud Cauley

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Nicolai Højgaard

Keita Nakajima

Eugenio Chacarra

Marco Penge

Laurie Canter

Luke Donald

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Ryan Gerard

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Højgaard

Beau Hossler

Dustin Johnson

John Keefer

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Thriston Lawrence

Justin Lower

Max McGreevy

Tom McKibbin

Keith Mitchell

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Joaquin Niemann

Niklas Norgaard

Shaun Norris

Thorbjorn Olesen

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Elvis Smylie

Sami Valimaki

Eric van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

