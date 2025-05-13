PGA Championship 2025 venue: Course, location, history and more explored

The 2025 PGA Championship is the next stop on the PGA Tour, after completing the Truist Championship last week, where Sepp Straka won. The PGA Championship is the second major of the PGA Tour roster, and it will take place from May 15 to 18 at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club.
The championship course at Quail Hollow was designed by George Cobb. In 1961, the club opened for events, and later the club underwent renovations, including modifications by Arnold Palmer in 1986 and by Tom Fazio in 1997, 2003, and from 2014 to 2016.
The initial proposition of the Quail Hollow Club took place in a meeting held by James J. Harris in 1959. Later, it hosted tournaments like the Kemper Open from 1969 to 1979.
It has also been the venue for the Wells Fargo Championship since 2003, the 2017 PGA Championship, and the 2022 Presidents Cup.
The 2025 PGA Championship will be broadcast by ESPN, ESPN2 Alternate telecast, and CBS. Here is the entire TV schedule for the tournament:
Thursday, May 15: 12-7 p.m. (ESPN); 12-3 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast)
Friday, May 16: 12-7 p.m. (ESPN); 12-3 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast)
Saturday, May 17: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN); 1-7 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, May 18: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN); 11 a.m.-12 p.m. (ESPN2 Alternate telecast); 1-7 p.m. (CBS)
Who will play at the 2025 PGA Championship?
The 2025 PGA Championship will have 156 golfers, and defending champion Xander Schauffele, who won the last edition with 21 under, will be in the field. The field also welcomes 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and other PGA Championship winners, including Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa and others. Here's the full list of golfers who will play in this year's PGA Championship:
Xander Schauffele
Brooks Koepka
Justin Thomas
Phil Mickelson
Collin Morikawa
Jimmy Walker
Jason Day
Rory McIlroy
Jason Dufner
Keegan Bradley
Martin Kaymer
Y.E. Yang
Padraig Harrington
Shaun Micheel
Scottie Scheffler
Jon Rahm
Hideki Matsuyama
Bryson DeChambeau
Wyndham Clark
Matt Fitzpatrick
Brian Harman
Cameron Smith
Shane Lowry
John Catlin
Daniel van Tonder
Takumi Kanaya
Richard Bland
Viktor Hovland
Thomas Detry
Justin Rose
Billy Horschel
Robert MacIntyre
Lee Hodges
Taylor Moore
Alex Noren
Sahith Theegala
Dean Burmester
Tyler Collet
Jesse Droemer
Brian Bergstol
Michael Block
Dylan Newman
Brandon Bingaman
Ryan Lenahan
Andre Chi
John Somers
Justin Hicks
Rupe Taylor
Tom Johnson
Nic Ishee
Eric Steger
Bob Sowards
Bobby Gates
Greg Koch
Timothy Wiseman
Larkin Gross
Michael Kartrude
Davis Riley
Cam Davis
Davis Thompson
Harry Hall
Nick Dunlap
Jhonattan Vegas
Aaron Rai
Patton Kizzire
Kevin Yu
Matt McCarty
J.T. Poston
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Rafael Campos
Maverick McNealy
Nick Taylor
Sepp Straka
Harris English
Ludvig Åberg
Brian Campbell
Joe Highsmith
Russell Henley
Karl Vilips
Min Woo Lee
Garrick Higgo
Ryan Fox
Sungjae Im
Andrew Novak
Corey Conners
J.J. Spaun
Patrick Cantlay
Sam Burns
Tom Hoge
Ben Griffin,
Tony Finau
Max Greyserman
Akshay Bhatia
Tommy Fleetwood
Daniel Berger
Lucas Glover
Adam Scott
Tom Kim
Michael Kim
Taylor Pendrith
Si Woo Kim
Denny McCarthy
Eric Cole
Sam Stevens
Patrick Rodgers
Mackenzie Hughes
Stephan Jaeger
Jacob Bridgeman
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Adam Hadwin
Seamus Power
Byeong Hun An
Bud Cauley
Max Homa
Tyrrell Hatton
Nicolai Højgaard
Keita Nakajima
Eugenio Chacarra
Marco Penge
Laurie Canter
Luke Donald
Rickie Fowler
Sergio Garcia
Ryan Gerard
Ryo Hisatsune
Rasmus Højgaard
Beau Hossler
Dustin Johnson
John Keefer
Chris Kirk
Kurt Kitayama
Jake Knapp
Thriston Lawrence
Justin Lower
Max McGreevy
Tom McKibbin
Keith Mitchell
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Joaquin Niemann
Niklas Norgaard
Shaun Norris
Thorbjorn Olesen
John Parry
Matthieu Pavon
David Puig
Patrick Reed
Elvis Smylie
Sami Valimaki
Eric van Rooyen
Matt Wallace
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris