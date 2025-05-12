PGA Championship past winners: List of the last 10 years' winners explored

The 2025 PGA Championship will begin on May 15, 2025 at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina. This is the second major championship of the year, played between The Masters and the US Open.

The tournament has seen various winners over the last ten years, with some golfers registering multiple wins. So here is the list of the previous 10 years' winners of the PGA Championship.

List of the last 10 years' PGA Championship winners

1. Xander Schauffele (2024)

Xander Schauffele with PGA Championship trophy - Source: Imagn

Xander Schauffele won his first-ever major championship last year by winning the PGA Championship last year. He carded -21 at the Valhalla Golf Club and won the event by a stroke as Bryson DeChambeau finished at -20.

2. Brooks Koepka (2023)

Brooks Koepka after winning the event for the third time - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka won his fifth major championship and the PGA Championship for the third time in his career. He carded -9 on a challenging golf course at the Oak Hill Country Club and won the event two strokes ahead of Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland.

3. Justin Thomas (2022)

Justin Thomas with his second major trophy - Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas ended his major drought by winning a major championship after four years on a challenging golf course at Southern Hills Country Club. Thomas carded -5 along with Will Zalatoris and won the event after a playoff.

4. Phil Mickelson (2021)

Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson surprised everyone by winning the 2021 PGA Championship. He became the oldest golfer to win a major as he won the event at the age of 49 in Kiawah Island after scoring -6 for the event.

Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen finished tied for second, two shots behind.

5. Collin Morikawa (2020)

Collin Morikawa with his first major championship trophy - Source: Imagn

Collin Morikawa won the 2020 PGA Championship and registered his first major championship victory. The major championships were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Morikawa carded -13 for the event at TPC Harding Park.

Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson finished tied for second place, two strokes behind.

6. Brooks Koepka (2019)

Brooks Koepka with his second PGA Trophy- Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka carded -8 for the event at the Bethpage Black to win his fourth major and second PGA Championship trophy and registered back-to-back wins. He won the event by two strokes as Dustin Johnson finished in second place at -6.

7. Brooks Koepka (2018)

Brooks Koepka won this event for the first time in 2018 - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka won the second major championship of his career as he won the PGA Championship at the Bellerive Country Club with a score of -16. He remained two strokes ahead of Tiger Woods, who finished -14 for the event.

8. Justin Thomas (2017)

Justin Thomas with his first major win - Source: Imagn

Justin Thomas registered his first major championship win of his career as he carded -8 for the Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, and Francesco Molinari all finished two strokes behind and were the runners-up at the event.

9. Jimmy Walker (2016)

Jimmy Walker with his first major trophy - Source: Imagn

Jimmy Walker won the first and only major championship of his career as he carded -14 for the PGA Championship at the Baltusrol Golf Club. The Aussie golfer Jason Day finished just a stroke behind at -13 and missed out on registering back-to-back wins.

10. Jason Day (2015)

Jason Day with his first major win - Source: Getty

The Australian golfer dominated the Whistling Straits course, carding -20 for the PGA Championship in 2015. This was his first and only (till date) major championship win as he won the event by three strokes with Jordan Spieth finishing at -17.

