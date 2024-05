The 2024 PGA Tour season commenced with its inaugural event, The Sentry, in January 2024. This season, the tour features eight Signature events alongside 28 regular PGA Tour events.

The Signature events boast elevated purses of $20 million and above, while the remaining PGA Tour events offer purses ranging from $4 million to $10 million. Most recently, the Wells Fargo Championship, a Signature event, concluded with Rory McIlroy emerging as the victor. He earned $3.6 million from the tournament's $20 million purse.

Following the regular PGA Tour events, the season will conclude with the FedEx Cup playoffs, which consist of three tournaments: the St. Jude, BMW, and Tour Championships. The first two FedEx Cup events will feature a purse of $20 million each, while the purse for the season-ending Tour Championship is yet to be disclosed.

PGA Tour 2024 events payouts

Here are the purses of all the 2024 PGA Tour events (36 in total):

The Sentry

Date: Jan. 1-7

Venue: The Plantation Course, Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

Purse: $20 million

Sony Open in Hawaii

Date: Jan. 8-14

Venue: Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Purse: $8.3 million

The American Express

Date: Jan. 15-21

Venue: PGA West (Stadium Course, Nicklaus Tournament Course), La Quinta Country Club, La Quinta, California

Purse: $8.4 million

Farmers Insurance Open

Date: Jan. 22-27

Venue: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course, North Course), San Diego, California

Purse: $9 million

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Date: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, California

Purse: $20 million

WM Phoenix Open

Date: Feb. 5-11

Venue: TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Arizona

Purse: $8.8 million

The Genesis Invitational

Date: Feb. 12-18

Venue: The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Purse: $20 million

Mexico Open at Vidanta

Date: Feb. 19-25

Venue: Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

Purse: $8.1 million

The Classic in the Palm Beaches

Date: Feb. 26-March 4

Venue: PGA National Resort (Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Purse: $9 million

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Date: March 4-10

Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

Purse: $20 million

Puerto Rico Open

Date: March 4-10

Venue: Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Purse: $4 million

The Players Championship

Date: March 11-17

Venue: TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Purse: $25 million

Valspar Championship

Date: March 18-24

Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

Purse: $8.4 million

Texas Children's Houston Open

Date: March 25-31

Venue: Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

Purse: $9.1 million

Valero Texas Open

Date: April 1-7

Venue: TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas

Purse: $9.2 million

Masters

Date: April 8-14

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Purse: $20 million

RBC Heritage

Date: April 15-21

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Purse: $20 million

Corales Punta Cana Championship

Date: April 18-21

Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club, Punta Cana

Purse: $4 million

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Date: April 22-28

Venue: TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

Purse: $8.9 million

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Date: April 29-May 5

Venue: TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

Purse: $9.5 million

Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 6-12

Venue: Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

Purse: $20 million

Myrtle Beach Classic

Date: May 6-12

Venue: Dunes Golf & Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Purse: $4 million

Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 20-26

Venue: Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Purse: $9.1 million

RBC Canadian Open

Date: May 27-June 2

Venue: Hamilton Golf and Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Purse: $9.4 million

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 3-9

Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

Purse: $20 million

Travelers Championship

Date: June 17-23

Venue: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

Purse: $20 million

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Date: June 24-30

Venue: Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

Purse: $9.2 million

John Deere Classic

Date: July 1-7

Venue: TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Purse: $8 million

Genesis Scottish Open

Date: July 8-14

Venue: Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

Purse: $9 million

Kentucky Championship

Date: July 11-14

Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, USA

Purse: $4 million

Barracuda Championship

Date: July 15-21

Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

Purse: $4 million

3M Open

Date: July 22-28

Venue: TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

Purse: $8.3 million

Wyndham Championship

Date: August 8-11

Venue: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, USA

Purse: $7.9 million

FedEx St Jude Championship

Date: August 15-18

Venue: TPC Southwind, Memphis

Purse: $20 million

BMW Championship

Date: August 22-25

Venue: Castle Pines Golf Club, Castle Rock

Purse: $20 million

Tour Championship

Date: August 29- September 1

Venue: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

Purse: NA