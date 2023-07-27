PGA TOUR 2k23 vs EA Sports PGA TOUR: Which game is better and why?

Golf lovers in the 21st century, whether on the PGA Tour or not, are more often than not interested in having a video game that reproduces the sport. Fortunately, that desire has been fulfilled, with more than one high-level product available on the market.

PGA TOUR 2k23 and EA Sports PGA TOUR stand out for the immersive golf experience they provide. Each has its own attractions and, for sure, both lovers and detractors.

PGA TOUR 2k23 was developed by HB Studios and released in October 2022 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S formats.

EA Sports PGA TOUR, meanwhile, was released in April 2023, coinciding with the Masters Tournament. It was developed by EA Tiburon and published for PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S.

Each of the games has its own attractions beyond how well they replicate the game of golf.

PGA TOUR 2k23 offers you the chance to play 25 courses from around the world. Meanwhile, EA Sports PGA TOUR allows you a much more realistic experience playing with stars such as Cameron Champ, Tony Finau, Nelly Korda, Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele.

You can also play with Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im and Lexi Thompson

One aspect that cannot be overlooked, and which may tip more than one fan's scales, is the price. EA sports PGA is available in the $59.99 to $79.99 range, depending on the platform. Meanwhile, PGA 2k23 is much more competitively priced at approximately $20, depending on the platform.

PGA TOUR 2k23 vs EA Sports PGA TOUR: Which game is better?

Regardless of the price issue, which can undoubtedly be decisive, we'll call it a tie.

In terms of performance and features, both have their own particularities that may attract fans, depending on what they are looking for in the old game.

If you are looking for a game with these features:

Higher quality career mode

More immersive gameplay

Various dynamic Quickplay Game Modes

Better replication of the physics associated with the ball

More and more historical courses

More pros to play with

Better Graphics and Presentation

The ability to play in all four men's majors

you should choose EA Sports PGA as it best reflects these parameters.

If, on the other hand, you are looking for a game with the following features:

Virtual players more similar to the real ones.

More and better game customization options.

Integration of players from other sports, such as John Cena, Michael Jordan, and Stephen Curry.

More and better features for online play

Topgolf

More user friendly

Wider range of brands for player's equipment

The ability to design courses

then you should opt for PGA 2k23.

Of course, the perception of the generality of players is important. In this sense, it is important to mention that the users' reception favors PGA 2k23.

The users' opinion of EA Sports PGA, without being bad, is more dispersed. While it is said to be generally favorable for the PlayStation 5 platform, it is not the same for the rest of the platforms.

It is clear that both video games have their pros and cons, which may well decide fans for one or the other.

The ideal recommendation is for everyone to try both games and decide which one best meets their expectations and has more to do with their vision of golf.

However, if this is not possible, do not deprive yourself of the golf experience in its virtual format. Whether it is EA Sports PGA or PGA 2k23, you can be sure that you will enjoy the most traditional game in the 21st century.