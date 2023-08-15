PGA Tour future venues: Exploring the 2024 majors' locations

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season is coming to an end, and while there are still plenty of thrills to be had, fans are already looking to the future. After all, golf is a sport with no beginning and no end on the international calendar.

Without a doubt, the majors are the most followed and anticipated tournaments on the PGA Tour. It is no wonder that the winners are considered for top honors every year. In the upcoming season, the four majors are expected to be, as always, unforgettable spectacles.

PGA Tour majors venues in 2024

Venues occupy a very important place in golf, not just for the difficulties they impose on the game or the possibilities they offer but also for the atmosphere they provide.

Let's take a look at the venues where the majors of the PGA Tour calendar will be played in 2024.

Masters Tournament

The first major of the season (and possibly the most important tournament in the world of golf) will be played at Augusta National Golf Club.

This is a course that needs practically no introduction. It has been the scene of some of the most incredible feats in the history of golf, and the greatest players of all time have played there at least once.

The course was designed by Bobby Jones and Alister MacKenzie. It is currently 7,510 yards and is par 72. The record for a round is 63 strokes and is shared by Nick Price (1986) and Gregg Norman (1996).

PGA Championship

The second major of the season will take place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. This is a relatively modern facility since it was inaugurated in 1986. It is a 7,458-yard, par 72 course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

Three previous editions of the PGA Championship have been played at this venue, as well as the 2008 Ryder Cup.

Expand Tweet

U.S. Open

The U.S. Open will also be returning to one of the best venues in the United States: the No. 2 Course at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina. The facility is one of the most historic of its kind in the country, having been founded in 1895.

Course No. 2 was designed by Donald J. Ross. It has 7,588 yards and is par 72. Three previous editions of the U.S. Open have been played there, in addition to the 1936 PGA Championship and other tournaments.

The Open Championship

The fourth major of the PGA Tour season will take us to the home of golf, Scotland, as it will be played at Royal Troon Golf Club, which has hosted this tournament nine times before. It is a venue with a deep and rich history, having been founded in 1878.

The Old Course, home of the most important tournaments, dates back to 1888, with several renovations throughout its history. It has 7,175 yards and is par 71.