PGA Tour names 5 ‘Cinderellas’ to watch at Signature Events in 2024

The PGA Tour introduced Signature Events with elevated purses and a limited field during the 2023 season. The top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings competed in the specified events. Some of the world's best golfers were included in the list.

However, some Cinderellas also managed to make it to the 2024 Signature Events. These golfers were exceptional in their game during the 2023 season on the PGA Tour and finished in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings.

Here are the five PGA Tour Cinderellas to watch out for in Signature Events in 2024.

#1 Nick Hardy

Nick Hardy (Image via Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

American golfer Nick Hardy was fabulous with his game in 2023 on the PGA Tour. He started his season at the Sony Open, where he finished in a tie for 41st place. Hardy then placed T44 at the Farmers Insurance Open. However, he struggled with his game mid-season and missed the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

However, Hardy managed to secure a spot in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings with his victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The tournament helped him get 400 FedEx Cup points and get inside the top 50 in the standings.

He finished in the 50th position in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the FedEx Cup playoff events in 2023. However, his ranking dropped to 52nd by the end of the fall season. Nonetheless, he will still compete in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first signature tournament of 2024, as he won the Zurich Classic in 2023.

#2 Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy (Image via Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

McCarthy had a fantastic 2023 PGA Tour season as well. He managed to place second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which helped him break into the top 50 in the FedEx Cup rankings. He will also participate in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

#3 Patrick Rodgers

Patrick Rodgers (Image via Matt King/Getty Images)

Another PGA Tour Cinderella player to keep an eye on in the Signature Events is Patrick Rodgers. After taking second place in the Barracuda Championship, he finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings. He also had five top-10 finishes in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season.

#4 Eric Cole

Eric Cole (Image via Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Eric Cole performed well throughout 2023. The American golfer was not among the top 100 in the FedEx Cup rankings at the beginning of the 2022–23 PGA Tour season but was able to move up into the top 50 after placing second at The Honda Classic. He finished T5 at the Mexico Open and T6 at the RBC Canadian Open. Cole will also be competing in the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

#5 Adam Schenk

Adam Schenk (Image via Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Despite not being in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings at the start of the 2023 season, Adam Schenk was able to compete in all three FedEx Cup playoffs thanks to an incredible performance in 2023. He finished T7 at the Memorial Tournament and runner-up at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Valspar Championship. Schenk will compete at Signature Events in 2024.