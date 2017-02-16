PGTI Golconda Masters 2017: Sameer M Shaikh shoots career low round of 63 to go two ahead after Round 1

Sameer M Shaikh provided a great round-up of his 1st round and his mindset entering into tomorrow's second round

by Sameer Bahl Interview 16 Feb 2017, 20:23 IST

Q. Brilliant round today, Sameer! How did it go out there today?

A. It was a great scornig day for me today. I started off the 1st hole and birdied the opening hole to start on a good note. I carried on playing good golf and birdied no 4 to go 2 under. I kept up the good work by adding another birdie on the sixth hole. At that point, I was feeling very comfortable with my game and I decided to press on, I made another birdie on the very next hole to move to 4 under. I dropped another putt on the ninth to go out in 5 under.

I started the back nine right where I left off on te front nine. I birdied 10, 11 and 15 to record my first ever bogey free round. It’s great to lead by 2 shots after 18 holes and I’m happy with the near – perfect golf I played today.

Q. The course obviously looks in great condition from the outside but tell us how was it plaing with the wind gusting a fair bit?

A. You know, I felt comfortable out there today even though the wind was really strong today. My game plan was to concentrate on finding the fairways and greens to give myself opportuities of having birdie looks on maximum holes. The greens were great today. I was finding my lines on the greens today and on these greens, you have to get the ball rolling on the right lines and with how true they are playing this week, the putts are bound to fall.

Again I stress on the wind today, it was really strong! I was really confused on certain shots through the round and couldn’t chosse the right club. After heavy evaluation with my caddie, I could finally setlle on the right clubs for those shots and I am happy those decisions worked out for us today.

The course is playing great all around, it’s in pristine condition and the greens staff have done an outstanding task of getting the course prepared for us.

Q. How have your performances been here in the past? Is today’s round just down to your recent good form or do you actually like this golf course?

A. I played really well in 2012 at a PGTI event at my home course of Poona Golf course. I shot -6 on the front nine but had a back nine of 1 over to finish Tied-10th finally. That’s been my best performance so far in my career. I have played round of 3 under, 2 under several time but never strung together such a low round. And like I said, this is my first ever bogey free round so I hope I can build on this great round.

As regards with a pattern on this golf course, I haven’t shown any signs in my previous years that would make me set this course apart from the others.

Q. What will your approach be from here on until the end of the tournament?

A. I will continue to play my brand of golf, that is, try and hit fairways and greens to give myself birdie chances. I will approach my round hole by hole and not put undue pressure on myself by thinking about making birdies or eagles. I will accept pars on every hole and wherever a birdie comes, it will be a bonus.

I will continue to focus on reading the greens the best I can as i feel that will be crucial this week with the greens being in an excellent condition.

Q. Tell us how good did you fell when you wee warming up this morning prior to your round?

A. I played the practice round with my friend the other day and I felt great around this course. This morning also, I felt confident given the way I was striking it.

Last week was a real wake up call for me as I played badly at Noida Golf course. I was missing the ball left frequently and that put me off. I knew I couldn’t go on like this and I went back to Pune and saw my coach, Rajeev Dutta. He told me to concentrate on a few things and worked hard with me on my swing so that I could be ready for this tourna ment. I kept those things in mind today and they seem to be working (laughs).

Q. Who are the names that you will keep an eye out for this week and you think will provide competion for you?

A. Umm..Khalin Joshi is here this week. He has a solid game and has a season of Asian tour golf under him so you have to expect him to be up there. There’s also Angad Cheema, he has a game of a champion and will be a contender this week. Ajeetesh Sandhu is the defending champion and I think he will put up a good fight to keep his title.