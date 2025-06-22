"Phil Mickelson should be the next captain" - When John Daly backed golf legend to become Team USA's Ryder Cup captain

Phil Mickelson received support from John Daly in November 2014 after Team USA faced its eighth Ryder Cup defeat in 10 events at Gleneagles. Daly said that Mickelson should take the leadership role in 2016 and that Mickelson’s deep Ryder Cup experience made him the ideal candidate.

Ad

Daly highlighted that Phil Mickelson has won the Ryder Cup and has experience of handling the team.

"The Task Force, I’m not a big fan of it. It is always cool for the PGA of America to pick the captain. The Task Force is probably going to overrule some of what the captain does. I think Phil Mickelson should be the next captain and play. Let him be the captain. He seems to thrive on it, does well at it and knows it. Him or Tiger. There’s nothing wrong with that. Over the years there’s been a few playing captains.

Ad

Trending

"I think Phil would (have the respect of the players). He’s done so well in that format and been on the losing end, been on the winning end. Why wouldn’t you? He knows the system, he knows the PGA of America. He’s a three time PGA champion. He’d be a great captain

Ad

In April 2025, Phil Mickelson failed to make the cut at the Masters for the first time since 2016, shooting 75–74 and finishing five-over par, three strokes behind the cut mark.

At the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, Mickelson opened with an eight-over 79 and missed the weekend once more. At the U.S. Open at Oakmont, he carded an 8-over total and fell one stroke short of the cutline.

Phil Mickelson's US Open performance in detail

PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round - Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelsen carded a second-round 74 at Oakmont, falling outside the cutline at 8-over par. He kicked off his second round on Friday, June 13, after a 4-over start on Day 1. He hit a birdie on the par-5 4th but ended with back-to-back bogeys to close the front nine.

Ad

A second birdie on the 12th briefly pulled him back into contention, but a costly three-putt on the 15th resulted in a double bogey and another bogey on the 17th. With two double bogeys in his final four holes, Mickelson failed to make it to the final round. Here's Phil Mickelson's hole-by-hole look from his second round:

Front Nine (Out)

Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 2, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 3, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 4, Par 5: 4 (-1)

Hole 5, Par 4: 4 (-1)

Hole 6, Par 3: 3 (-1)

Hole 7, Par 4: 5 (E)

Hole 8, Par 3: 4 (+1)

Hole 9, Par 4: 4 (+1)

Out: 36 (+1)

Ad

Back Nine (In)

Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (+1)

Hole 11, Par 4: 3 (E)

Hole 12, Par 5: 5 (E)

Hole 13, Par 3: 3 (E)

Hole 14, Par 4: 4 (E)

Hole 15, Par 4: 6 (+2)

Hole 16, Par 3: 3 (+2)

Hole 17, Par 4: 6 (+4)

Hole 18, Par 4: 4 (+4)

In: 38 (+3)

Total: 74 (+4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More