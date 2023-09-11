Phil Mickelson shares his expert tips on hitting bunker shots like a pro

Phil Mickelson, often called "Lefty" due to his left-handed swing, wants golfers to shed their fear of hitting shots from greenside bunkers. According to the six-time major champion, mastering this game involves understanding and applying a few fundamental principles.

For Mickelson, the fundamentals of hitting bunker shots resemble those of pitching and chipping. It all starts with weight distribution and hand positioning. The golf legend emphasizes the importance of having your weight forward and your hands forward at the setup. This fundamental setup, typical in pitching and chipping, provides a solid foundation for successful bunker play.

However, there's a subtle nuance that sets bunker shots apart. Phil Mickelson highlights that the unique challenge of bunker shots lies in the club's interaction with the sand. Golfers must know that mistakes made in the sand are magnified due to the club's bounce.

To address this challenge, Mickelson advises playing the ball slightly forward of center in your stance while almost aggressively emphasizing a decisive downward strike into the sand. As he describes it, this drive-down technique is crucial for navigating the sandy hazards effectively.

Here's the critical insight: Mickelson suggests that golfers should be open to allowing the clubface to open slightly at the address. This small but significant adjustment, combined with the aggressive drive-down approach, allows the club's bounce to glide smoothly through the bunker.

In essence, Mickelson's advice is to embrace the challenge of bunker play rather than fear it.

Why will Phil Mickelson not play in the 2023 Ryder Cup?

Phil Mickelson of team United States celebrate during their win over Team Europe during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup (Image via Getty)

While Phil Mickelson imparts his wisdom on bunker shots and various aspects of golf, he will be missing the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Despite his remarkable Ryder Cup career, Mickelson's form has seen better days. He found himself low on the Ryder Cup rankings and perhaps surprisingly to some, was not among the captain's picks for the event.

With over 47 Ryder Cup matches played across 12 appearances, Mickelson has undeniably left an indelible mark on this prestigious tournament. His Ryder Cup record includes 18 wins, 22 losses, and 7 ties.