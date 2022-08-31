“He doesn’t get the credit” – Throwback to when Phil Mickelson spoke about Tiger Woods' ‘underrated’ smack talk skill

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are now at loggerheads. Since Mickelson defected to LIV Golf, the duo has been on opposing sides in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. However, the former PGA Tour champions duo used to share a healthy rivalry and spent years competing with each other.

Apart from the fierce competition, Woods and Mickelson were known for their banter on and off the pitch. The healthy side of their rivalry was revealed to fans when Mickelson spoke in awe about Tiger Woods' "underrated" smack talk skill. The 2021 PGA Tour champion, while speaking about his rival, said that it was "very hard" to win over Woods on "smack talk."

Mickelson and Woods went head-to-head in a golf challenge match in 2018. Titled The Match: Tiger vs. Phil, the event at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Nevada, saw the two heavyweights compete for a $9 million prize. Mickelson won. While the match was entertaining, the lead-up was equally fun for the fans.

The Match: Tiger vs. Phil (Image via Getty)

At a news conference in Las Vegas ahead of 'The Match,' the two ace golfers stood face-to-face like boxers. This turned into a moment when it dissolved into giggles seconds later. Similarly, the duo took continuous digs at one another during interviews. On one such occasion, Mickelson revealed that Woods was an "underrated smack talker."

The now LIV Golf player said that his rival's "funny side" comes out on the golf course during such matches.

Speaking about Woods' skills to CNN World Sport's Hines Ward, Phil Mickelson said:

"You know, Tiger is an underrated smack talker. He doesn't get the credit for his smack talk because he does it so understated and he does it under his breath so nobody else can hear other than you… That funny side of him is going to come out."

It is pertinent to note that the two players had worn microphones for the match. Viewers who spent $19.99 to watch on pay-per-view in the US were able to hear the banter that took place on the course during the matchup. Meanwhile, in the interview, Mickelson also revealed that the two champions had side bets for the big event.

Stating that he first proposed a $100,000 bet, Phil Mickelson added:

"The tough thing was getting him to bite… Not only did he (Woods) take it, he doubled it. He doubled it, are you kidding me? That's awesome. I can't believe it…. We're trying to get in each other's heads."

During the interview, the duo reiterated that their rivalry was healthy and they would only be fighting for the "bragging rights" during the match.

Tiger Woods criticizes Phil Mickelson over LIV Golf

It began when Phil Mickelson accepted the Saudi-backed LIV Golf's offer. He made his debut at the inaugural invitational tournament in June. The 2021 PGA Tour champion was suspended from the PGA. Apart from this, he received heavy criticism from many, including his rival, Tiger Woods.

Woods, while speaking about Mickelson, said he was disappointed that the former champion was absent from the 104th PGA Championship. The 46-year-old said that the duo has a "difference of opinions" and stated, "We'll miss him."

Woods, who has backed the PGA Tour ever since the PGG-LIV debate, accused Mickelson and other LIV Golf defectors. The 15-time champion said that the players "turned their backs" to the PGA by accepting contracts from the Saudi-backed league. Woods also mentioned that he hasn't spoken to Phil Mickelson since his defection.

