5 players outside the projected cut at the Masters 2025 ft. Jordan Spieth

The Masters this year got off to a flying start. Many names performed admirably in the first round, while a lot of golfers struggled. As of Friday morning, the expected cut for the event is two over par. This means that the top 50 players with a +2 par or lower will only be at Augusta National for the weekend.

Right now, all eyes are on major names like Justin Rose, who has comfortably led the event thus far. The defending champion, Scottie Scheffler, is also not that far away on the leaderboard.

Now that the second day has begun, some names have been cleared to be eliminated soon from the event. So here are the top five names who are unlikely to make the cut and will therefore miss the weekend this year:

#5 Jordan Spieth

PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth is not having a great week at Augusta National in what is his 12th appearance at the Masters. The 31-year-old struggled at hole 10 and finished with a double bogey. On top of that, he had bogeys on holes 4, 12, 13, and 14; but his Eagles on 1, 3, 8, 11, and 15 made up for it. He eventually finished with a score of 1 over par and is projected not to make the cut this year.

#4 Nick Dunlap

The Masters - Round One - Source: Getty

This year's Masters marks Nick Dunlap's second appearance at the Augusta National. Unfortunately, the 2024 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year had the worst conceivable start to the season's first major.

He had a massive collapse on practically every goal, resulting in boogies at 1, 3, 4, 9, 13, 14, and 17. Along with that, he got double bogeys at 5, 11, 12, 16, and 18, putting him 18 shots above par and in a position to suffer an early exit from the Masters.

#3 Phil Mickelson

The Masters - Round One - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson is a three-time Masters winner, but he did not have a great start at Augusta National this year. After the first day of the game, the 54-year-old had 5 bogeys and 2 birdies, putting him three shots above par. While it's not too awful, and he might be able to make up for it, the most likely projection for him is that he won't make the cut this year.

#2 Adam Scott

The Masters - Round Two - Source: Getty

The Australian golfer Adam Scott may not play this weekend. This was his 24th Masters, but the course conditions remained unpredictable for him. Scott had a terrible first day, making four boogies and one double bogey. After day one, he was five points above par and most likely out of the event. Predictions indicate that he will not make the cut, even if he plays well in round 2.

#1 Dustin Johnson

The Masters - Round One - Source: Getty

Dustin Johnson is making his 15th appearance at the Masters this year, and he even previously held the green jacket in 2020. However, this year's first day at the course was not particularly beneficial for the 40-year-old. He shot 2 over par in the first round, then in the second round, he made two bogeys in the first four holes. This put him three over par, making him unlikely to make the cut.

