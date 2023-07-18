Power and precision: Rory McIlroy's longest drives ranked

Rory McIlroy is one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, a quality on which he has based much of his success in golf. In the 2022-23 season, McIlroy is first in driving distance on the circuit, with an average of 327.6 yards.

It is the second time that the Northern Irishman has surpassed the 320-yard average with his drive, although the season has not yet closed. He previously did it in the DP World Tour 2020 (13 tournaments played), achieving an average of 320.83 yards.

Rex Hoggard @RexHoggardGC Rory McIlroy's drive at the par-4 seventh hole is the seventh longest on Tour this year and the longest measured drive in his Tour career.

On the PGA Tour, he had come close in 2021(319.3) and 2018 (319.7). This last year he led the circuit in this statistic, as he did in 2017 when he recorded 317.2.

What have been the longest shots achieved by Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour? Below, they are presented in order from longest to shortest. It is worth noting that these are only the strokes recorded in PGA Tour events.

#1 428 yards for Rory McIlroy

The one achieved on hole seven at The Renaissance Club during the final round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is the longest shot the Northern Irishman has ever hit in an official tournament.

McIlroy himself has said that it is one of his most memorable shots, not only because of the distance but more so because of the circumstances in which he achieved it.

#2 420 yards

He achieved this on the 16th hole of the fourth round of the 2018 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. In that tournament, he finished in sixth place.

#3 412 yards

Rory McIlroy hit this impressive shot on the 10th hole of the third round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, played at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City. In that tournament, the Northern Irishman finished fifth.

McIlroy at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

#4 410 yards

At the same tournament, but a year earlier, McIlroy hit a 410-yard drive. It was on the 11th hole at Chapultepec Golf Club, during the fourth round of the event. There, he finished second.

#5 409 yards

This was one of his first records over 400 yards. He achieved it at the 2012 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

#6 403 yards

This stroke was achieved on the 12th hole of the fourth round of the 2017 Northern Trust Tournament, played at the Glen Oaks Club in New York. In that tournament, McIlroy finished T34.

#7 400 yards

This stroke was achieved in the fourth round of the 2019 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship (hole 4). It was his third shot over 400 yards at Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City.

#8 393 yards

There is no doubt that Mexico City's altitude has favored McIlroy's long shots. At the 2017 edition of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, he hit a 393-yard shot on the 10th hole at Chapultepec Golf Club.

#9 388 yards

Rory McIlroy hit this shot on the 16th hole at the Quail Hollow Club course in North Carolina. It was the 2016 Wells Fargo Championship, where the Northern Irishman finished T4.

#10 383 yards

One of Rory McIlroy's first signs of greatness was his performance at the 2009 PGA Championship. It was only his fifth major, and he finished T3. He also hit this 383-yard shot at Hazeltine National Golf Club.