President Donald Trump's golf outings estimated at $10.7 million since taking office - REPORT

President Donald Trump is an avid golfer and owns world-class championship courses all over the globe. Huffpost recently disclosed how much the 78-year-old has spent on golf outings since retaking office in 2025.

According to the report, Trump has spent a whopping $10.7 million of taxpayer's money to play golf on almost all weekends. The figure includes transportation, security, and other logistical requirements that come with his frequent trips to various golf courses.

The $10.7 million figure is based off a report in 2019 from the Government Accountability Office. The reference report was based on President Donald Trump's golf trips to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, during his first term in office.

The report stated that Trump averaged $3,383,250 per golf trip with one-third of the cost being allocated towards flights. Huffpost disclosed that the President would also fly down two presidential limousines for safety and protection reasons.

While all the costs mentioned above were based on the dollar value in 2017, HuffPost extrapolated the costs and derived the costs for his other trips. During President Trump's first term, he spent over $152 million for 293 days of golfing.

Since retaking the White House on January 20, President Donald Trump played golf on 9 weekend days within the first month. He played golf thrice at his luxurious property in Florida. However, as the President made stops to play rounds while conducting business, the report did not account for these flight costs.

President Donald Trump's Golf Courses

Here's a look at the golf courses owned by President Donald Trump globally:

Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles - Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach, Florida

Trump National Doral Golf Club - Doral, Florida

Trump National Golf Club Jupiter - Jupiter, Florida

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster - Bedminster, New Jersey

Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck - Colts Neck Township, New Jersey

Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia - Pine Hill, New Jersey

Trump Links at Ferry Point - Throggs Neck, New York

Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley - Hopewell Junction, New York

Trump National Golf Club Westchester - Briarcliff Manor, New York

Trump National Golf Club Charlotte - Charlotte, North Carolina

Trump National Golf Club - Sterling, Virginia

Trump International Resort and Golf Club Bali - Tabanan Regency, Indonesia

Trump International Resort and Golf Club Lido - Bogor, Indonesia

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg - Munster, Ireland

Trump International Golf Club in Rio Grande, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Trump International Golf Links Scotland - Balmedie, Scotland

Trump Turnberry Scotland - South Ayrshire, Scotland

Trump International Golf Club Dubai - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Trump World Golf Club Dubai - Dubai, United Arab Emirates

