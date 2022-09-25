Presidents Cup 2022 Day 3 Results, Day 4 pairings, standings, remaining schedule, and more

As expected, the ongoing Presidents Cup 2022 is nothing short of an unpredictable roller coaster. As the championship nears its end into what is touted to be a crazy Day 4, both US and the International teams will be looking to get the best out of the final day at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The US team was the favorite going into the competition, with everyone expecting it to win its fifth title on home soil. The home team started strongly, taking a considerable lead of six points over two days.

However, the International team mounted an incredible comeback, trimming the US' overnight lead to four with an overall score of 11-7.

How did the International team make a comeback on Day 3 of the Presidents Cup?

20-year-old Tom Kim was unbeatable in the foursomes with partner K.H. Lee against world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in the morning. If this feat wasn't enough, the young golfer took down the strong pair of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele with countryman Si-woo Kim in fourball.

Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama had been struggling in the foursomes. However, they did the unthinkable when they defeated Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa of the US in the foursomes on Saturday. The International team secured two victories out of the four foursome matches.

Sung-jae Im and Sebastian Munoz took down Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner, while Adam Scott and Cam Davis emerged victorious against Billy Horschel and Sam Burns in fourballs. These two wins proved to be major for the International team as they won three out of four fourball matches.

Despite the International team's collective impressive performance on the greens, the US is still leading thanks to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth's wins in fourball and foursomes.

What are the Day 4 pairings and the remaining schedule?

Day 4 of the Presidents Cup will see the Singles clashes. Day 4 will be nail-biting as each round will make a huge difference on the scoreboard. The pairings for the final day are:

Match US International ET(Eastern Time) IST(Indian Standard Time) JST (Japanese Standard Time) BST(British Standard Time) 1 Justin Thomas Si Woo Kim 12:02 p.m. 9:32 pm 1:02 am(September 26) 5:02 pm 2 Jordan Spieth Cam Davis 12:14 p.m. 9:44 pm 1:14 am(September 26) 5:14 pm 3 Sam Burns Hideki Matsuyama 12:26 p.m. 9:56 pm 1:26 am(September 26) 5:26 pm 4 Patrick Cantlay Adam Scott 12:38 p.m. 10:08 pm 1:38 am(September 26) 5:38 pm 5 Scottie Scheffler Sebastian Munoz 12:50 p.m. 10:20 pm 1:50 am(September 26) 5:50 pm 6 Tony Finau Taylor Pendrith 1:02 p.m. 10:30 pm 2:02 pm(September 26) 6:02 pm 7 Xander Schauffele Corey Conners 1:14 p.m. 10:44 pm 2:14 am(September 26) 6:14 pm 8 Cameron Young Sungjae Im 1:26 p.m. 10:56 pm 2:26 am(September 26) 6:26 pm 9 Billy Horschel K.H. Lee 1:38 p.m. 11:08 pm 2:38 am(September 26) 6:38 pm 10 Max Homa Tom Kim 1:50 p.m. 11:20 pm 2:50 am(September 26) 6:50 pm 11 Collin Morikawa Mito Pereira 2:02 p.m. 11:32 pm 3:02 am(September 26) 7:02 pm 12 Kevin Kisner Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2:14 p.m. 11:44 pm 3:14 am(September 26) 7:14 pm

What are the standings after Day 3?

Although the International team has made a phenomenal comeback, silencing everyone who doubted its credibility, the title is still far from reach. The US still has a four-point lead and is equipped with a power-packed line-up. But if the International team's performance till Day 3 is anything to go by, they might just pull off a 'Miracle at Medinah'.

Here are the standings after Day 3:

Match 11 (Score – 4 and 3): Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (Team USA) defeated Sungjae Im and Corey Conners (Team International)

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (Team USA) defeated Sungjae Im and Corey Conners (Team International) Match 12 (Score – 3 and 2): Scott and Hideki Matsuyama (Team International) defeated Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa (Team USA)

Scott and Hideki Matsuyama (Team International) defeated Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa (Team USA) Match 13 (Score – 2 and 1): Tom Kim and K.H. Lee (Team International) defeated Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler (Team USA)

Tom Kim and K.H. Lee (Team International) defeated Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler (Team USA) Match 14 (Score – 4 and 3): Tony Finau and Max Homa (Team USA) defeated Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis (Team International)

Tony Finau and Max Homa (Team USA) defeated Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis (Team International) Match 15 (Score – 1 up): Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim (Team International) defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (Team USA)

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim (Team International) defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (Team USA) Match 16 (Score – 4 and 3): Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (Team USA) defeated Hideki Matsuyama/Taylor Pendrith (Team International)

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (Team USA) defeated Hideki Matsuyama/Taylor Pendrith (Team International) Match 17 (Score – 4 and 2): Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz (Team International) defeated Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner (Team USA)

Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz (Team International) defeated Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner (Team USA) Match 18 (Score – 1 up): Adam Scott and Cam Davis (Team International) defeated Sam Burns and Billy Horschel (Team USA)

If the International team takes the US down, it will be historic because the team hasn't won the Presidents Cup since 1998, excluding the landmark tie of 17-17 in 2003. In any case, Day 4 of the Presidents Cup will be an edge-of-the-seat finale to a thrilling four-day championship.

