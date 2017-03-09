Preview Interview at Hero Indian Open 2017: World No. 26, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

The highest ranked player in the field feels good about his chances entering the week.

by Sameer Bahl Interview 09 Mar 2017, 11:23 IST

Rafa Cabrera Bello has had a slow start to the season but feels his game is in a good place

Q. Rafa, you've made a long old trip directly from Mexico. Are you feeing good this week though, you've had a pretty solid season so far?

Yes, thank you. I'm obviously happy to be here. I've come far form Mexico. I was trying to work out how many miles how far away that is.

My game, you know it hasn't bee as good a start as last yearb but it hasn't been bad at all. I've made all of the cuts Ive played, I've been in contention once or twice. Obviously it's getting there, the game is good I just maybe haven't had that bit o momentum to really be competitive in the last few holes. I'm confident that can change very soon.

Q. You obviously haven't had the chance to play the course yet, have you heard much about it, are you looking forward to getting out there?

From what I've heard it's in really good shape. It's in very nice condition Being accurate from the tee and making sure you play the smart shots is going to be very important.

Q. You made your Ryder Cup debut last year, what was the experience like?

For me, obviously apart from the final score, losing, I wouldn't change a thing from the Ryder Cup. I was very fortunate to be abe to play a four ball match with my friend, whom admire, Sergio. And then in particular about that game against Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth, we played great, we were just struggling at the beginning because they were really playing brilliant.

I think they had somethng Like seven birdies in the first eleven, twelve holes, which for that format is remarkable. And you know, Sergio and I were speaking, we were just trying to stay calm. We were playing good, it's just that they were outplaying us, but we will get our chance.

Obviously they made a few mistakes coming in the last five, six holes. we took advantage of that. We also made some birdies on the last few holes, it turned the match around completely. A match that seemed totally lost, all of a sudden we got all square to the 18th. That was really nice to be able to fight back and get half a point for Europe.

Q. You also had the opportunity to play the Olympics, obviously there are very few Olympians in golf, how was that experience?

It was a very nice experience. Since golf wasn't in the Olympics when I was a little kid, I nver really dreamed about being an Olympian but I did enjoy the whole experience of sharing a week with some, or probably the biggest athletes of my country and the best athletes in the world. Watching them train, talking and sharing the village with them, it was very nice.

Q. How do you see the field in this tournament and what are your expectations?

Well I mean, it is a verey strong ield obviously. Some very great players are competing here. All of the top Indian guys, who always make it very hard for us playing in India. They have the support of the crowd and the national pride of playing in your own country. I think that has helped them to a lot of a success in the history of the event. I'm happy to be here, excited about competing here in India again.

I think that India as a country is going to have a very important role in the next decades for golf in the world. Like I said before, the performance this year hasn't been a brilliant as the start of last year but thre's nothing rong with the game, maybe it's just a little bit of luck is needed for it all to fall in to the right place.

Q. Rafa, you've had some great results in Asia but also of course in the US and Europe. What is it that you love about Asia?

Well, Asia is very, very big so it's hard to speak about Asia as only one place. I mean I played in Indonesia, which is a place I really like a lot, obviously in the middle east I have had some very nice success there. And places like Malaysia, India I've also played good. I like to play all over the world.

I like to play on all types of different courses. I think that helps me to grow as a player. It gets my game very compete and that's maybe why I've had a little bit of success all over the world. I just enjoy traveling.

Q. You've got a place in Bali. So what attracted you to buy a place in Bali?

(Laughs) Surfing! I love to surf when I have some time off. It's really my hobby. To be there, I have some really good friends there and I enjoy it outside of golf when my schedule allows it.

Q. Have you had the chance to play with Anirban or SP in the US or Europe? What is your opinion of them and these players that are coming up from India?

I think both are good examples.Anirban and SSP, botha re great players. They are very, very complete. Anirban I really think is a world class player. What I have always enjoyed nad valued a lot about Indian players is how naturally talented they seem to be. The majority of them you look at their swings and they don't look mechanical at all. It seems ike they have been born with it and almost self-taught.

Q. How did you get into golf and what was your inspiration?

I got into golf by chance. One day my uncle came to my parents' house with a golf club and a plastic ball. He and my dad just started swinging in the back yard and obviously what happens to most people is that it looks easier than it really is. So my dad, he got into it. He fell in love with the complexity of golf. It's not just a sport of...well, ultimately the aim is to hit a ball into a hole but around that there is this relaly passionate world and really intriguing sport.

That's what he enjoyed about it and we started - I say we because it's my brother and sister as well - when we were very young going to a golf course that was close to home. It kept growing from then on.

Q. You also have a namesake in tennis, Rafa, who is coming back. What do you think about him?

I think he is a remarkable athlete. One of the best - if not the ebst - in the history of his sport. I've been lucky enough to meet him and he's an extremely nice and humble person. He examples a lot of values that I really love about a sport in general. It's really nice to watch him compete every single time.

Q. You must be praying for him to come back strongly?

I think he's already playing much better again. I think he has won tournaments this year, he got to the Australian finals as well. I am sure he will be winning many more events.

Q. What is your highest point in golf?

I think I would put my two wins alongside the Ryder Cup. Those would be the best moments of my golfing career.

Q. Who do you think is the better golfer in the world, SSP or Anirban?

That is a really tough question. They are both great players. I am going to honour the world rankings and rank Anirban on top of SSP - but onlly because that is the current world rankings!