Preview Interview at the Hero Indian Open 2017: Thai teenage sensation, Phachara Khongwatmai

The 17 year old has been in fine form with two runner up finishes already in 2017

by Sameer Bahl Interview 08 Mar 2017, 17:20 IST

Q. Two runner-up finishes already this year, what’s been working well for you?

My game now feels vey good. Short game, driving and hitting, it all feels very good. Last year, I just put in more practice, and more fitness , especially worked on my hort game. It’s nearly perfect

Q. What are your thoughts about the golf course here?

It’s a very good course. Every hole feels challenging which I like. I really like this golf course. I hit the ball high and the greens here are quite firm, so it could be very good for me.

Q. What did you think of the last two holes here?

I played only the front nine today, tomorrow I’ll play in the pro-am.

Q. What do you hope to achieve this week?

I just want to make the cut. Every tournament, I’m just thinking of making the cut. If I plat good, I’ll be certainly very happy.

Q. Tell us about your week in Perth?

I never thought I culd get into the final day. I thought I missed the top-24 but I managed to get in. It was really exciting to get in and to eventually finish second. It was my fist time in Australia and it was very windy at the golf course. Next time, maybe I can be better than second place.

Q. What do you think about S Chikkarangappa and SHubhankar Sharma who are also young like you?

I’ve played with Shubhankar and Chikka previously, I learn a lot from them. their swing and short games are very good and I know their games well and I think they also know my game well,

Q. Do you thik about winning a first Asan Tour title or is ther no pressure at all?

I just want to play. I never go out to think that I will win but if I do win, it’s probably because I have gotten lucky.

Q. How did you start playing golf?

If I’m not busy, I learn English as my English is not good. I started playing golf whe I was in school. You have two choices – tennis or golf. I picked golf and I liked it. I started when I was nine years old.

Q. Who was your golf inspiration?

Luke Donald. I like the way he swings, his hort game and he’s not a long hitter. He hits it straight and I like his style.

Q. How about That golfers?

Thongchai Jaidee as he came up really fast despite his age, he is still playing so good. I want to try to be like him.

Q. Which Indian golfers do you think can win the Hero Indian Open this week?

I think Gaganjeet Bhullar has a good chance as he hits it long and straight. His short game is also strong and on this course, you need to hit it long.

Q. Which part of your game is really strong and what part of your game do you need to improve?

My putting has been really good but after last year, I practice all parts of my game.

