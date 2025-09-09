Procore Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Procore Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday, September 11, at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The first FedEx Cup Fall season event will feature several notable names in action, including Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay.
As per Sportsline, Scheffler is again the favorite to win the Procore Championship. The World No. 1 golfer is +210 for the week and is a strong contender to win his sixth title of the 2025 season.
Thomas, Russell Henley, Cantlay, and Sam Burns are among the others who can lift the title at Napa. Interestingly, all the top five favorites at the Procore Championship are in the US Ryder Cup squad.
Procore Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Procore Championship 2025:
- Scottie Scheffler: +210
- Russell Henley: +1600
- Justin Thomas: +1600
- Patrick Cantlay: +1800
- Sam Burns: +2000
- Cameron Young: +2200
- J.J. Spaun: +2200
- Collin Morikawa: +2500
- Ben Griffin: +2500
- Maverick McNealy: +2800
- Harris English: +3000
- Akshay Bhatia: +3500
- Max Homa: +4500
- Davis Thompson: +5000
- Max Greyserman: +5000
- Jackson Koivun: +6000
- Michael Thorbjornsen: +7000
- Keith Mitchell: +7000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +7500
- Alex Smalley: +7500
- Mark Hubbard: +7500
- Beau Hossler: +8000
- Patrick Fishburn: +8000
- Matt McCarty: +8000
- Gary Woodland: +8000
- Emiliano Grillo: +9000
- Taylor Moore: +9000
- Byeong Hun An: +9000
- Sahith Theegala: +9000
- Matt Kuchar: +9000
- William Mouw: +10000
- Vince Whaley: +10000
- Doug Ghim: +10000
- Victor Perez: +10000
- Cameron Champ: +10000
- Sami Valimaki: +10000
- Rico Hoey: +10000
- Nico Echavarria: +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +10000
- Luke Clanton: +10000
- Jesper Svensson: +10000
- Tom Kim: +11000
- Webb Simpson: +12000
- Sam Ryder: +12000
- Ricky Castillo: +12000
- Austin Eckroat: +12000
- Andrew Putnam: +12000
- Mac Meissner: +12000
- Kevin Roy: +12000
- Eric Cole: +15000
- Taylor Montgomery: +15000
- Carson Young: +15000
- Max McGreevy: +15000
- Kris Ventura: +15000
- Joel Dahmen: +15000
- Hayden Springer: +15000
- Garrick Higgo: +15000
- Seamus Power: +17000
- Ryo Hisatsune: +17000
- Harry Higgs: +17000
- David Skinns: +20000
- David Lipsky: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +20000
- Thomas Rosenmueller: +20000
- Chandler Phillips: +20000
- Takumi Kanaya: +20000
- Steven Fisk: +20000
- Ben Kohles: +20000
- Quade Cummins: +20000
- Noah Goodwin: +20000
- Nick Hardy: +20000
- Karl Vilips: +20000
- Justin Lower: +20000
- Joseph Bramlett: +20000
- Isaiah Salinda: +20000
- Ethan Fang: +25000
- Davis Riley: +25000
- David Ford: +25000
- Chan Kim: +25000
- Chad Ramey: +25000
- Patton Kizzire: +25000
- Adam Svensson: +25000
- Adam Hadwin: +25000
- Lanto Griffin: +25000
- Justin Hastings: +25000
- Jackson Suber: +25000
- Will Gordon: +30000
- Trevor Cone: +30000
- Ben Silverman: +30000
- Luke List: +30000
- Joe Highsmith: +30000
- Jeremy Paul: +30000
- Danny Walker: +35000
- Brandt Snedeker: +35000
- Martin Laird: +35000
- Henrik Norlander: +35000
- Greyson Sigg: +35000
- Zac Blair: +35000
- Trey Mullinax: +40000
- Brice Garnett: +40000
- Brian Campbell: +40000
- Adam Schenk: +40000
- Gordon Sargent: +40000