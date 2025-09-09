Procore Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Procore Championship 2025 will begin on Thursday, September 11, at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California. The first FedEx Cup Fall season event will feature several notable names in action, including Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay.

Ad

As per Sportsline, Scheffler is again the favorite to win the Procore Championship. The World No. 1 golfer is +210 for the week and is a strong contender to win his sixth title of the 2025 season.

Thomas, Russell Henley, Cantlay, and Sam Burns are among the others who can lift the title at Napa. Interestingly, all the top five favorites at the Procore Championship are in the US Ryder Cup squad.

Trending

Procore Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Procore Championship 2025:

Scottie Scheffler: +210

Russell Henley: +1600

Justin Thomas: +1600

Patrick Cantlay: +1800

Sam Burns: +2000

Cameron Young: +2200

J.J. Spaun: +2200

Collin Morikawa: +2500

Ben Griffin: +2500

Maverick McNealy: +2800

Harris English: +3000

Akshay Bhatia: +3500

Max Homa: +4500

Davis Thompson: +5000

Max Greyserman: +5000

Jackson Koivun: +6000

Michael Thorbjornsen: +7000

Keith Mitchell: +7000

Thorbjorn Olesen: +7500

Alex Smalley: +7500

Mark Hubbard: +7500

Beau Hossler: +8000

Patrick Fishburn: +8000

Matt McCarty: +8000

Gary Woodland: +8000

Emiliano Grillo: +9000

Taylor Moore: +9000

Byeong Hun An: +9000

Sahith Theegala: +9000

Matt Kuchar: +9000

William Mouw: +10000

Vince Whaley: +10000

Doug Ghim: +10000

Victor Perez: +10000

Cameron Champ: +10000

Sami Valimaki: +10000

Rico Hoey: +10000

Nico Echavarria: +10000

Mackenzie Hughes: +10000

Luke Clanton: +10000

Jesper Svensson: +10000

Tom Kim: +11000

Webb Simpson: +12000

Sam Ryder: +12000

Ricky Castillo: +12000

Austin Eckroat: +12000

Andrew Putnam: +12000

Mac Meissner: +12000

Kevin Roy: +12000

Eric Cole: +15000

Taylor Montgomery: +15000

Carson Young: +15000

Max McGreevy: +15000

Kris Ventura: +15000

Joel Dahmen: +15000

Hayden Springer: +15000

Garrick Higgo: +15000

Seamus Power: +17000

Ryo Hisatsune: +17000

Harry Higgs: +17000

David Skinns: +20000

David Lipsky: +20000

Tom Hoge: +20000

Thomas Rosenmueller: +20000

Chandler Phillips: +20000

Takumi Kanaya: +20000

Steven Fisk: +20000

Ben Kohles: +20000

Quade Cummins: +20000

Noah Goodwin: +20000

Nick Hardy: +20000

Karl Vilips: +20000

Justin Lower: +20000

Joseph Bramlett: +20000

Isaiah Salinda: +20000

Ethan Fang: +25000

Davis Riley: +25000

David Ford: +25000

Chan Kim: +25000

Chad Ramey: +25000

Patton Kizzire: +25000

Adam Svensson: +25000

Adam Hadwin: +25000

Lanto Griffin: +25000

Justin Hastings: +25000

Jackson Suber: +25000

Will Gordon: +30000

Trevor Cone: +30000

Ben Silverman: +30000

Luke List: +30000

Joe Highsmith: +30000

Jeremy Paul: +30000

Danny Walker: +35000

Brandt Snedeker: +35000

Martin Laird: +35000

Henrik Norlander: +35000

Greyson Sigg: +35000

Zac Blair: +35000

Trey Mullinax: +40000

Brice Garnett: +40000

Brian Campbell: +40000

Adam Schenk: +40000

Gordon Sargent: +40000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More