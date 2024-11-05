“R U really surprised?” – LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim doubles down on his comments on controversial boxer Imane Khelif

Anthony Kim returned to professional golf after a 12-year hiatus this year at LIV Golf. The 39-year-old recently sparked controversy with his comments on boxer Imane Khelif.

Kim's comments came after a recent medical report accessed by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia. The report alleged that Khelif has a medical condition which affects sexual development, and that the Algerian boxer supposedly has an XY chromosome makeup.

The 39-year-ol, who has four professional wins to his name with three of them on the PGA Tour, shared a post with the recent report and wrote on X:

"R U really surprised? The name was a complete giveaway I MAN (laughing emoji) Get mad about it I don’t care. 2 all that were upset w me when I spoke on this no apologies needed just make a donation to a local domestic violence group #ImaneKhelif #Trump2024 #vogue #kamalaharris #jdvance"

Trending

Expand Tweet

Khelif won the gold medal in women's boxing at the Paris Olympics. Her weight category at the quadrennial event was 66 kg. However, this is not the first time Kim has expressed strong opinions on the 25-year-old boxer. His first comments came during the 2024 Olympics. He had then said:

"We live in a crazy world where it’s acceptable for a male to beat up a female in the Olympics? 4 everyone that thinks it’s ok i have a #mentalhealth facility that has helped me u should check out. As a #girldad its infuriating that hitting a woman is ok 2 anyone. #OlympicGames."

Expand Tweet

Anthony Kim is married to his wife Emily and the duo have a two-year-old daughter Isabella. Kim has 19.6k followers on X and regularly shares his opinions on the social media platform.

Anthony Kim also criticized Italian transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo

Anthony Kim had also criticized Italian transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo. Petrillo became the first transgender athlete to compete in the Paralympics. She participated in the T12 women's 400 metres and T12 women's 200 metres. During the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Kim quoted a news report defending the Italian athlete.

Anthony Kim slammed Petrillo in the tweet where he shared the aforementioned report. He wrote:

"Guy has a d*** and dad to two kids and wants to race women who have worked incredibly hard to compete but we all have to sit here & act like this s*** is normal. ABSOLUTELY NOT!!! #mentalillness is no joke. Keep men out of women’s sports. #girldad #gratitude #mentalhealth"

In both the T12 women's 400 metres and T12 women's 200 metres, Petrillo qualified for the semifinal event but failed to make it to the finals event. After competing at the T12 400 metres event, Petrillo said (via Guardian):

"I’m a little down, but I hope my son will be proud of me. This is important to me because he has a trans dad, not the dad that everyone dreams of. But I hope he will be proud of me."

Petrillo competed in a T12 category at the Paralympics, a category for visually impaired athletes. Petrillo lost her sight due to Stargardt disease at the age of 14. It is a genetic eye disorder which causes progressive vision loss in children and young adults.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback